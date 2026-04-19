UFO Files: President Trump To Release Records Soon As Pressure From Lawmakers Increases—Know What To Expect

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has formally directed the Department of War and Federal intelligence agencies to begin the declassification and release of government records related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life.

While addressing a rally in Phoenix, the US President stated that the process of identifying “very interesting documents” is currently underway. He told the crowd that the first batch of this release would begin “very, very soon”. However, the White House has not revealed the specific date for the release of documents.

Why These Files are Being Released

Representative Tim Burchett has also urged for transparency, citing classified briefings for UAP that he claims contain information that “would set the Earth on fire” if made public.

Both the representatives have criticised the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) for missing deadlines to provide these records to Congress.

What are in these files?

The exact details of the files are still classified, but the experts claim that the upcoming releases are likely to focus on Military sensor data which will declassify radar tracks and infrared footage from Navy and Air Force encounters. The files are also expected to disclose the historical records, the older files from the National Archives that have been digitised in public domain.

Reports on a 2023 incident where an F-16 shot down an unknown object over Lake Huron, as well as drones like swarms reported over Langley Air Force Base are also likely to be revealed in the UFO files.

Pressure from lawmakers

Despite the President’s enthusiasm, official military reports have remained cautious. According to a 2024 report from AARO stated that no evidence had been found to confirm that any UAP sightings involved extraterrestrial technology. The military has historically attributed many sightings to balloons, drones, or sensory malfunctions.

However, a former intelligence official David Grush testified to Congress in 2023 that the US has maintained a “multi-decade” program to retrieve and reverse-engineer crashed craft. The government has previously denied these claims, but the new executive order is developed to force a fresh search of agency records to settle the conflict.

The White House has indicated that the “expeditious release” of these never-seen records and finding is now a priority for the administration’s second term. Also Read: Trump White House Ballroom Construction: US Court Allows $400 Million Project Until June, Rejects Lower Court Order

