Trump White House Ballroom Construction: US Court Allows $400 Million Project Until June, Rejects Lower Court Order

Construction on President Donald Trump’s massive White House ballroom is back on, at least for a few more weeks. A federal appeals court stepped in on Friday night and allowed the work to continue through early June, just one day after a lower court judge had ordered it to stop.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit put the lower court’s injunction on hold, giving themselves time to fully consider the Justice Department’s request for a longer pause while the appeal plays out. The court has scheduled a hearing for June 5 to decide whether construction should be stopped during the appeal.

How It All Started

This whole saga has been going on for months. Trump’s East Wing, which was built in 1902, was demolished back in October to make way for the new ballroom, which is designed to hold 1,350 guests. The project is expected to cost $400 million and is funded entirely by private donors.

The legal trouble started when the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued Trump in December to halt the project, arguing that the administration broke the law by tearing down the historic East Wing and starting construction without getting approval from Congress or going through the required federal review processes.

US District Judge Richard Leon agreed with them. In March, he ruled that construction had to stop. Leon wrote that “no statute comes close” to giving Trump the legal authority to build such a structure at the White House without Congress signing off on it. He also made a pointed observation: “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner.”

Trump did not take that well. He hit back on social media, calling Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, a “Trump Hating” judge, and wrote: “This highly political Judge, and his illegal overreach, is out of control, and costing our Nation greatly. This is a mockery to our Court System! The Ballroom is deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project.”

The National Security Argument

The administration’s argument has been that the entire project, not just the underground bunker, is a matter of national security. In court filings, they listed upgrades like missile-resistant steel columns, drone-proof roofing, and bullet, ballistic, and blast-proof glass windows, arguing that the whole design “cohesively advances critical national security objectives.”

Judge Leon wasn’t buying it. He said clearly that “national security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity.” He also said he had “no desire or intention to be dragooned into the role of construction manager.”

The preservationists on the other side pushed back on the national security framing too. Their lawyers argued: “As is obvious, the absence of a massive ballroom on White House grounds has not stopped this — or any other — President from residing at the White House or hosting events there.”

The Justice Department, in its emergency appeal, warned that leaving the ballroom unfinished would “imperil the president and national security and indefinitely leave a large hole beside the Executive Residence.” Justice Department lawyers also stressed: “No taxpayer dollars are being used for the funding of this beautiful, desperately needed, and completely secure ballroom.”

For now, the appeals court has given Trump the window he needed to keep building. The three-judge panel confirmed that construction can continue on both the above-ground 90,000-square-foot ballroom and the underground military bunker until the June 5 hearing.

Trump has promised the ballroom will be complete by the summer of 2028, just months before he is set to leave office. Whether the courts will ultimately let him finish it is still very much an open question.

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