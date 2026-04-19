FBI Director Kash Patel Denies Allegations By The Atlantic As Report Raises Concerns Over His Tenure And Leadership—White House Extends Support

Kash Patel, the FBI chairman, has denied allegations regarding excess drinking and being unreachable during his tenure in office. He has threatened to sue The Atlantic over the story published on Friday which detailed his alleged heavy drinking and how members of his security detail have on multiple occasions had difficulty waking him. The report also mentioned that Patel is concerned he might soon be fired, as per current and former government officials. Patel told The Atlantic: “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court – bring your checkbook.”

A Pattern of Controversies

The allegations, attributed to around two dozen current and former officials, are just the latest incidents to raise questions regarding Patel’s professionalism and ability to lead the US federal law enforcement and intelligence agency. Patel has faced criticism for prematurely announcing on social media that his agency had tracked down suspects in the murder case of Charlie Kirk and in a shooting at Brown University. Patel is also criticised for using a government jet to see his girlfriend sing the national anthem during a wrestling match and for travelling to Milan on an FBI jet to watch the US men’s hockey team compete in the finals and then chugging a beer with them in the locker room after the team won the match. A group of retired and working FBI agents also presented a report last year stating that director Patel was “in over his head” and “lacks the requisite knowledge or deep understanding of all the FBI’s unique and complex investigative and intelligence programs.”

Despite his noisy tenure, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Atlantic in the latest report that since Trump took office for the second term, “Crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years and many high-profile criminals have been put behind bars. Director Patel remains a critical player on the administration’s law and order team.”

Drinking Allegations and Security Concerns

However, the report states that Patel drinks heavily at clubs in Washington DC and Las Vegas, where he frequently spends weekends. Meetings and briefings have been rescheduled as a result of his alcohol-fuelled nights, six current and former FBI officials told The Atlantic. Once, when Patel was behind a locked door and his security officials could not reach him last year, journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick reported that “a request for ‘breaching equipment’ — normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings — was made.” The officials also reported that Patel’s behaviour had become a threat to public safety and that they worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack. An FBI official told The Atlantic that “we’re all just waiting for the word” that Patel has been fired.

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