LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart trump india iran Kash Patel Mamta Banerjee chennai super kings cr park murder case
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Parashuram Jayanti, a sacred occasion dedicated to Lord Parashuram, will be observed in 2026 with deep devotion across the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh.

Parashuram Jayanti 2026 (Via Facebook)
Parashuram Jayanti 2026 (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 19, 2026 09:03:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Parashuram Jayanti, a sacred occasion dedicated to Lord Parashuram, will be observed in 2026 with deep devotion across the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh.

The festival holds special importance among devotees who seek strength, discipline, and justice in their lives. It is also seen as a reminder of standing firm against wrongdoing.

Story And Significance Behind The Festival

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Parashuram was born to sage Jamadagni and Renuka. Known for his warrior spirit and deep sense of justice, he is often portrayed as a symbol of courage and righteousness. Legends describe how he took a stand against corrupt rulers and worked to restore balance and dharma.

You Might Be Interested In

The day is not just about remembering his birth, but also about reflecting on values like truth, discipline, and moral strength. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Parashuram on this day brings courage and clarity in difficult situations.

Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Rituals And Observances

Parashuram Jayanti is marked with prayers, fasting, and temple visits. Many devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers to Lord Parashuram. Special pujas are performed, and some observe a fast throughout the day as a mark of devotion.

Chanting mantras, reading religious texts, and donating food or essentials to the needy are also common practices. These rituals are believed to invite blessings and bring peace and prosperity into one’s life.

Wishes And Messages To Share On Parshuram Jayanti 2026

  • May the divine blessings of Lord Parashuram give you the strength to face challenges, the wisdom to choose the right path, and success in all your efforts. Happy Parashuram Jayanti!
  • On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with courage and righteousness, just like Lord Parashuram, who stands as a symbol of justice.
  • Happy Parashuram Jayanti 2026! May Lord Parashuram inspire us to always stand against injustice and follow the path of truth.
  • Wishing you a blessed Parashuram Jayanti. May this day bring fresh energy and motivation to achieve success in every field of life.
  • Jai Shri Parashuram! May his divine energy guide you and help you overcome every obstacle.

WhatsApp Status And Short Messages

  • Salutations to Lord Parashuram, the symbol of both strength and wisdom.
  • Jai Parashuram! May your life always be filled with happiness and may you be guided towards the path of righteousness.
  • May Lord Parashuram bless you with strength, courage, and success.
  • Wishing everyone a very Happy Parashuram Jayanti.

Parashuram Jayanti continues to be a meaningful occasion that blends tradition with timeless values. Beyond rituals, it serves as a reminder to live with integrity, courage, and a strong sense of justice in everyday life.

READ MORE: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Parashuram JayantiParashuram Jayanti 2026Parashuram Jayanti kab haiParshuram Jayanti 2026Parshuram jayanti 2026 statusParshuram jayanti 2026 wishesWhen is Parashuram Jayanti

RELATED News

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Weekly Tarot Readings For April 20-26: Check For You Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Angel Message For Upcoming Week

Horoscope Today, April 18, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 20-26: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

Planning A Girls’ Night On Weekend? Try Raashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor’s Fun Rapid Fire | Video

LATEST NEWS

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Priyadarshan’s Movie Competes With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Why Is Trump-Asim Munir Equation Being Watched Closely? Friendship Under Scrutiny As US Intelligence Reports ‘Red Flag’ Diplomacy

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

Watch: Viral Video Of Constable Slaps Transgender Person At Anand Station, Raises Questions Over Incident And Conduct During Confrontation

‘Bindi, Tilak, Sindoor, Hijab… Welcome Every Symbol’: Lenskart Introduces Revised Dress Code After Grooming Backlash Over Restriction Of Religious Symbols

US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

UFO Files: President Trump To Release Records Soon As Pressure From Lawmakers Increases—Know What To Expect

Trump White House Ballroom Construction: US Court Allows $400 Million Project Until June, Rejects Lower Court Order

India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

QUICK LINKS