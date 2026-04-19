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Home > World News > US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

Iran’s Speaker said the US failed to weaken Iran or force regime change, while Iran resisted through strategy and agreed to a ceasefire on its own terms.

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Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 06:10:04 IST

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US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

According to Press TV, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claimed that the enemy had failed to accomplish several goals, including weakening Iran’s air force and missile capabilities, destroying its navy, launching a ground offensive, and opening the Strait of Hormuz. 

According to Al Jazeera, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament also stated that although there have been some areas of understanding with the United States, there are still “major differences” on several matters. 

“The enemy has not achieved its goals through issuing warnings and setting deadlines, and therefore, has begun sending messages through intermediaries,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera. 

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He added that Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow the US to meet its demands, while US President Donald Trump accepted it because “we were the victors on the battlefield”, as per Al Jazeera. 

“Trump did not achieve his goal of changing the regime and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities, and Iran is not Venezuela,” he added, Al Jazeera reported. 

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf also said Iran successfully resisted a stronger adversary by adopting an asymmetric warfare strategy, despite the enemy’s superior financial and material capabilities, Press TV reported. 

According to Press TV, in a television interview aired on Saturday night, Qalibaf said, “We fought an asymmetric war in such a way that we pushed back the enemy.” 

He argued that the opponent’s failure was not due to a lack of resources but a flawed strategy. “The enemy had money and resources, but they did not act correctly in terms of design,” Qalibaf stated. “They make strategic errors. They miscalculate regarding our people, just as they miscalculate in their own military design,” he said, as reported by Press TV. 

Qalibaf acknowledged the United States’ military superiority but maintained that Iran emerged stronger through planning and preparation. “We are not stronger than the United States in military power,” he said. “It is clear that they have more money, equipment, and resources, and because they have committed so much aggression around the world, their experience is also greater than ours,” he added, as per Press TV. 

He stressed, however, that material strength alone does not ensure victory. “Certainly, equipment, resources, and money are effective in war and victory, but it is not always the case,” Qalibaf noted, as reported by Press TV. 

Highlighting Iran’s approach, he said, “We fought an asymmetric war in such a way that we pushed back the enemy through our own planning and preparation,” adding again, “The enemy had money and resources, but they did not act correctly in terms of design,” Press TV reported. 

Qalibaf also criticised the Trump administration, accusing it of prioritising Israel over its own stated policy. “The US government claims that ‘America First’ matters to it, but in practice, it has shown that Israel comes first for it, because it makes decisions based on Israel’s false information,” as reported by Press TV. 

On the ceasefire, he said Iran agreed after its terms were accepted, asserting that national interests remain paramount. “Consolidating the rights of the nation must be our main goal. And rest assured, there will be no capitulation in the field of diplomacy,” Qalibaf said, according to Press TV. 

He added that when the enemy failed to impose its demands through military force or ultimatums and saw Iran’s armed forces holding firm, it turned to indirect communication. “Of course, today we are standing even firmer than the day before the ceasefire was established,” Qalibaf said, as per a report by Press TV.

(ANI) 

Also Read: India-Linked Oil Tanker Fired At In Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Hits Ships By Gunfire, Warns Of ‘Bitter Defeats

 

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US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

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US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

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US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms
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US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms
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