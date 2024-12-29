Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
5,000 Volunteers Gear Up To Serve Lakhs At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

The Om-Namay Shivya organisation will deploy 5,000 volunteers to serve meals to lakhs of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Using hi-tech machines, the team aims to feed over 25 lakh pilgrims on key snan days, with a rotating menu featuring traditional delicacies.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is set to witness an extraordinary display of community service as the Om-Namay Shivya organisation prepares to serve lakhs of devotees daily. Known for its legacy of running community kitchens at Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh for the past 48 years, the non-profit group has enlisted 5,000 volunteers to provide round-the-clock meals across all 25 sectors of the mela.

Hi-tech machines sourced from Gujarat and Punjab will play a pivotal role in easing the preparation process. These machines include flour kneading equipment, vegetable cutters, and roti-making devices capable of producing up to 6,000 chapatis per hour. According to Pujya Guru Ji, head of the organisation, the machines will enable the team to serve at least one lakh devotees daily, with hopes of catering to over 25 lakh on the six key snan (bathing) days.

Efficient Operations with Modern Technology

Elaborating on the arrangements, Guru Ji told The Times of India, “We have brought in advanced machines for kneading flour and cutting vegetables to streamline the preparation process. The kneading machines handle 50 quintals of flour daily, while the vegetable cutters process 50 quintals of potatoes, 400 kg of tomatoes, 75 kg of ginger, and 15 kg of chillies every day.”

To accommodate the large crowds, the organisation has set up scores of tables and chairs to host pilgrims comfortably. The food service begins early each morning, with volunteers starting their day at 3 a.m. and rolling out meals by 8 a.m. Guru Ji remarked, “The number of devotees will surge to one or even three lakh on the main snan days, and we are dedicated to serving them with joy.”

Traditional Menu for Pilgrims

The organisation has curated a diverse and traditional seven-day menu to cater to devotees’ tastes. The offerings include puri, kachori, pulao, rajma, boondi, idli-dosa, kheer, dal makhni, khichdi, tehri, sabji, and gulab jamun. These dishes reflect the essence of Indian culinary traditions, ensuring that the pilgrims receive wholesome and satisfying meals during their spiritual journey.

A Legacy of Devotion and Service

With decades of experience in serving pilgrims at major religious events, Om-Namay Shivya’s commitment to the Maha Kumbh Mela highlights the spirit of selfless service. The efforts of the volunteers, combined with modern technology, are set to make this year’s event a memorable experience for millions of devotees.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox