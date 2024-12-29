Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To Prayagraj

CM Yogi Adityanath visited New Delhi to extend official invitations for Mahakumbh 2025 to some of India’s most prominent leaders.

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest and most sacred spiritual gatherings in the world, is all set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting on January 13, 2025. The event, which will conclude on February 26, 2025, is expected to draw millions of devotees from across India and the world to take part in this once-in-12-years festival.

The Mela will be held at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, where pilgrims gather to take a ritual dip, believed to cleanse the soul and wash away sins.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been putting in a lot of effort to make sure that the Mahakumbh 2025, which is not only a religious event but also a significant cultural and tourism event, runs smoothly in the final days before the big event. CM Adityanath has personally invited prominent public and political figures to attend the celebrations and partake in the spiritual journey as part of the last-ditch effort to ensure the event’s success.

Yogi Adityanath’s Special Invitations to National Leaders

On December 28, 2024, CM Yogi Adityanath visited New Delhi to extend official invitations for Mahakumbh 2025 to some of India’s most prominent leaders. These included former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) VK Singh.

During these meetings, the Chief Minister presented the dignitaries with formal invitation letters along with symbolic gifts, including a Mahakumbh 2025 logo, a Kalash (sacred urn), informative literature about the event, and a desk calendar and diary for the New Year. CM Yogi took to social media to express his gratitude to the leaders for taking time out of their busy schedules to accept the invitations.

In a post shared on X, Yogi Adityanath said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to these esteemed leaders for their valuable time and support in making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand success.”

As the world’s largest religious gathering approaches, Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Department, under the guidance of CM Adityanath, is getting ready with a number of exciting initiatives to make Mahakumbh 2025 different from others both in terms of spirituality and tourism.

The grand drone show, which will be seen during the opening and closing ceremonies, is one of the most anticipated highlights of this year’s event. As part of Mahakumbh, a fleet of about 2,000 illuminated drones will illuminate the sky over Sangam, creating an unmatched visual spectacle that narrates mythological tales. The creation of iconic events such as the ocean’s churning, known as Samudra Manthan, and the nectar pot’s appearance as Amrit Kalash will guarantee an enthralling, mythological spectacle for everyone who witnesses it.

