Monday, January 27, 2025
Amit Shah Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Shah, accompanied by top seers, expressed his excitement on social media, describing the Kumbh as a unique symbol of Sanatan culture.

Amit Shah Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj Today


Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the grand spiritual event of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Flanked by prominent seers, Shah took the sacred plunge around 1 pm, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed the ritual separately amid the chants of mantras that echoed across the sacred site.

A Spiritual Encounter with Top Seers

Before the dip, Shah engaged in a meaningful interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and several other top religious leaders. The meeting took place aboard a cottage on a floating jetty on the holy waters, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela: A Symbol of Sanatan Culture

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, kicked off on January 13, 2025, and is set to continue until February 26, 2025. Shah shared his excitement about the event on microblogging platform X, calling the Maha Kumbh a “unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture.” He emphasized that the Kumbh Mela highlights the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, rooted in harmony and unity. Shah expressed his eagerness to take a dip at the Sangam and receive blessings from the saints during this monumental festival.

A Festival of Unity and Spiritual Significance

Shah’s remarks on the Maha Kumbh underscore its immense spiritual significance and its role in fostering unity and integrity. The festival is a powerful reflection of India’s religious and cultural heritage, bringing together millions of devotees, saints, and seers from across the country.

