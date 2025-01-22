Budget-Friendly Places To Explore With Kids During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

If you’re attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj with your kids, make sure to check out some budget-friendly attractions in and around the city. The Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, will continue until February 26, 2025. While in Prayagraj, there are plenty of exciting, cost-effective places to visit where your children can enjoy and learn. Here are some of the top recommendations:

1. Jawahar Planetarium

Located in Prayagraj, this planetarium offers an educational experience for children, where they can learn about space, astronomy, and science. Originally the residence of the Nehru-Gandhi family, it has since been converted into a museum featuring interactive science exhibits.

2. Anand Bhavan

Anand Bhavan is a historic house museum that highlights India’s freedom struggle and the legacy of the Nehru family. The museum features photographs, artifacts, and furniture from India’s independence movement. In the evenings, you can also enjoy a light-and-sound show that narrates the story of India’s fight for independence.

3. Chandrashekhar Azad Park

Known also as Company Garden, this park offers ample green space for relaxation and outdoor activities. It’s a wonderful spot for kids to run around and play. You can also share the inspiring story of Chandrashekhar Azad and his role in India’s independence movement.

4. Minto Park

Also called Madan Mohan Malaviya Park, Minto Park is another great spot to enjoy some leisure time with your family. Take a stroll through the park, engage in outdoor sports, or simply enjoy the picturesque surroundings. It’s a perfect place to take photos with beautiful backdrops.

5. Khusro Bagh

A historical site in Prayagraj, Khusro Bagh is known for its stunning architecture and lush greenery. The main attraction here is the tomb of Khusro Mirza. It’s a great place to teach kids about the story of Khusro Mirza, his rebellion against his father Jahangir, and the events that led to his imprisonment and death.

These family-friendly attractions offer both educational and recreational experiences, making them ideal spots to visit during your time at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

