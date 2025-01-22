Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Budget-Friendly Places To Explore With Kids During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Check out these budget-friendly places around the city, including educational spots like Jawahar Planetarium, historical sites like Anand Bhavan, and beautiful parks like Chandrashekhar Azad Park for a fun and enriching family experience.

Budget-Friendly Places To Explore With Kids During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

If you’re attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj with your kids, make sure to check out some budget-friendly attractions in and around the city. The Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, will continue until February 26, 2025. While in Prayagraj, there are plenty of exciting, cost-effective places to visit where your children can enjoy and learn. Here are some of the top recommendations:

1. Jawahar Planetarium
Located in Prayagraj, this planetarium offers an educational experience for children, where they can learn about space, astronomy, and science. Originally the residence of the Nehru-Gandhi family, it has since been converted into a museum featuring interactive science exhibits.

2. Anand Bhavan
Anand Bhavan is a historic house museum that highlights India’s freedom struggle and the legacy of the Nehru family. The museum features photographs, artifacts, and furniture from India’s independence movement. In the evenings, you can also enjoy a light-and-sound show that narrates the story of India’s fight for independence.

3. Chandrashekhar Azad Park
Known also as Company Garden, this park offers ample green space for relaxation and outdoor activities. It’s a wonderful spot for kids to run around and play. You can also share the inspiring story of Chandrashekhar Azad and his role in India’s independence movement.

4. Minto Park
Also called Madan Mohan Malaviya Park, Minto Park is another great spot to enjoy some leisure time with your family. Take a stroll through the park, engage in outdoor sports, or simply enjoy the picturesque surroundings. It’s a perfect place to take photos with beautiful backdrops.

5. Khusro Bagh
A historical site in Prayagraj, Khusro Bagh is known for its stunning architecture and lush greenery. The main attraction here is the tomb of Khusro Mirza. It’s a great place to teach kids about the story of Khusro Mirza, his rebellion against his father Jahangir, and the events that led to his imprisonment and death.

These family-friendly attractions offer both educational and recreational experiences, making them ideal spots to visit during your time at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Filed under

KIDS FRIENDLY PLACES IN PRYAGRAJ Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

The Sacred Practice Of Kalpavas At Maha Kumbh Mela: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Sacred Practice Of Kalpavas At Maha Kumbh Mela: Here’s What You Need To Know

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Quad Meeting In Donald Trump’s Reign: Reaffirms Its Stance On Promoting Peace Especially Maritime

Quad Meeting In Donald Trump’s Reign: Reaffirms Its Stance On Promoting Peace Especially Maritime

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox