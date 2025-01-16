Home
IITian Baba’s Father Want His Son To Return Back Home, But Says, ‘I Can’t Pressure Him’

IITian Baba Abhey Singh was always a star in academics, described by his father as “extraordinary and the best.”

IITian Baba’s Father Want His Son To Return Back Home, But Says, ‘I Can’t Pressure Him’

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has brought many spiritual figures into the limelight, but none as unique as ‘IIT Baba’ Abhey Singh. A former aerospace engineer, Abhey’s transformation from a prestigious academic career to a life of renunciation has captured national attention.

However, his father, Karan Grewal, an advocate from Jhajjar, Haryana, expresses his heartfelt wish for his son to return home. His father’s words echo the universal longing for connection and closure: “Obviously, I want him to come home.”

“Our family wishes Abhey to come back,” Mr. Grewal told the media. “But after achieving so much and embracing the life of a sanyasi, it’s not easy for him to return.”

Abhey Singh was always a star in academics, described by his father as “extraordinary and the best.” After completing his education at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mr. Singh pursued a Master’s degree in Design and went on to work in New Delhi and Canada. His professional success, however, did not bring him lasting satisfaction.

Eventually, Mr. Singh decided to leave Canada and return to India, where he spent winters in spiritual havens like Shimla, Mussoorie, and Dharamshala. These experiences deepened his connection to spirituality and ultimately led him to renounce material life and embrace the path of sanyas.

In a recent interview, IIT Baba Abhey revealed that childhood trauma played a significant role in shaping his spiritual journey. Although he was not directly subjected to domestic violence, he was deeply affected by the constant fights between his parents.

“I would study late into the night to escape the chaos at home,” Abhey shared to the media. These experiences not only fueled his academic drive but also steered him toward a life of peace and solitude. Witnessing these conflicts influenced his decision to forgo marriage. “I chose a peaceful, solitary life,” he added.

His father, Karan Grewal, continues to hope for reconciliation. “I was in contact with him until six months ago. After that, he blocked all communication with me,” Mr. Grewal said.

He shared that he had heard his son was in Haridwar and wanted to visit him, but circumstances did not allow it. Now, with Abhey Singh gaining viral attention as ‘IIT Baba,’ Mr. Grewal’s longing to see his son has only grown stronger.

His mother has also made repeated pleas for him to return home and take care of the family. However, Mr. Singh has firmly communicated that returning is not an option. “After becoming a sanyasi, that’s no longer possible,” he reportedly told his family.

Although he wishes for his son’s return, Mr. Grewal respects Abhey’s decision to follow his spiritual path. “He was always independent. What he has decided, he has decided. Everyone has the right to live their life the way they choose, and I can’t pressure him,” he said.

When asked if he would try to convince his son one last time, Mr. Grewal admitted, “I will try, but in my heart, I feel that after reaching this stage, he’s unlikely to listen to us.”

The story of IIT Baba, an aerospace engineer turned monk, has become a symbol of the inner conflict between worldly success and spiritual fulfillment. While his family holds onto the hope of his return, Abhey Singh seems firmly rooted in his chosen path.

