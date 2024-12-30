Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

Akhilesh Yadav did not hold back in his criticism of the government’s preparations for the upcoming Kumbh. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he promised to expose the government’s failures if any legal action was taken against his party workers.

Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions about the Uttar Pradesh government’s invitation process for the grand religious event. On Sunday, Akhilesh commented that no invitations are typically extended for the Kumbh, as people come on their own due to their faith. He expressed his belief that such events do not require formal invitations, saying, “In our religion, it is taught that people come to the Kumbh with faith, not because of an invitation. So why invite people who already come in millions?”

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Hits Back at Akhilesh’s Remarks

Responding to Akhilesh’s criticism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak shot back, welcoming people who follow Sanatan Dharma from across the globe to the Maha Kumbh. He added, “You (Akhilesh) should come too, earn merit, and wash away your sins.”

Brijesh Pathak also took the opportunity to highlight the progress Uttar Pradesh has made under the current government in terms of infrastructure development. He remarked, “Today, the state’s infrastructure is being developed at a global level. Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing on a national scale.”

The Political Back-and-Forth on Maha Kumbh

The political friction didn’t stop there. Pathak criticized Akhilesh’s previous tenure as Chief Minister and reminded him that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forgive the Samajwadi Party for its past actions. Referring to Akhilesh’s frequent comments on EVM (electronic voting machine) issues, Pathak questioned, “When you (opposition) lose, EVMs are faulty, but when you win, EVMs are perfect?”

Akhilesh Threatens to Expose Government’s Mismanagement

Akhilesh Yadav did not hold back in his criticism of the government’s preparations for the upcoming Kumbh. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he promised to expose the government’s failures if any legal action was taken against his party workers. “If any cases are filed against our workers, we will reveal every mismanagement of the Kumbh Mela,” he said.

ALSO READ: How Mahakumbh Is A Festival Of Digital Detox And Spiritual Purification