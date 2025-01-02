Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Bharat Gaurav Train Announced For Pilgrims, Check Route And Fare

IRCTC has announced the Maha Kumbh 2025 Special Bharat Gaurav Train, operating between Pune and Prayagraj for pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. Running from January 15 to February 23, the train offers exclusive services.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Special Train: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Western Zone has announced a new special train. This train has been launched specifically for the convenience of pilgrims heading to the Kumbh. The Special Bharat Gaurav train will run between Pune and Prayagraj. This train will be operated under the Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj package.

The train service will run from January 15 to February 23. According to a report by Indian Express, passengers will be offered an enhanced travel experience aboard this train.

Bharat Gaurav Train Route and Boarding Points

This 14-coach train is designed to accommodate 750 passengers. It will travel via Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. The main stops for the train include Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusawal.

Package Details and Amenities

IRCTC West Zone’s General Manager, Subhash Nair, mentioned that the package was designed to address issues such as accommodation and ticket availability in Prayagraj. This train is part of that package. Passengers will be provided with an exclusive travel experience, including a pantry car capable of preparing food for 1,000 passengers. He also stated that this service has been specially created to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

This package by Indian Railways includes arrangements for accommodation in Prayagraj. Passengers will stay in the IRCTC Tent City, which is equipped with top-notch facilities. For security, each coach of the train will be equipped with two CCTV cameras, a security guard, and an escort service to assist passengers.

Bharat Gaurav Train Ticket Fare

The ticket prices for the train have been announced by Gururaj Sona from the IRCTC Pune Division:

Economy Class (Sleeper): ₹22,940

Standard Class (3AC): ₹32,440

Comfort Class (2AC): ₹40,130

In keeping with the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh, only vegetarian food will be served on this train. Additionally, a designated space for prayers and devotional songs has been created on board.

