Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Bharat Gaurav Train Announced For Pilgrims, Check Route And Fare

IRCTC has announced the Maha Kumbh 2025 Special Bharat Gaurav Train, operating between Pune and Prayagraj for pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. Running from January 15 to February 23, the train offers exclusive services.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Bharat Gaurav Train Announced For Pilgrims, Check Route And Fare

Mahakumbh Special Bharat Gaurav Train List: The railways have launched a special Mahakumbh Bharat Gaurav train for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj. Check the route, timings, and stops…

Maha Kumbh 2025 Special Train: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Western Zone has announced a new special train. This train has been launched specifically for the convenience of pilgrims heading to the Kumbh. The Special Bharat Gaurav train will run between Pune and Prayagraj. This train will be operated under the Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj package.

The train service will run from January 15 to February 23. According to a report by Indian Express, passengers will be offered an enhanced travel experience aboard this train.

Bharat Gaurav Train Route and Boarding Points
This 14-coach train is designed to accommodate 750 passengers. It will travel via Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. The main stops for the train include Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusawal.

Package Details and Amenities
IRCTC West Zone’s General Manager, Subhash Nair, mentioned that the package was designed to address issues such as accommodation and ticket availability in Prayagraj. This train is part of that package. Passengers will be provided with an exclusive travel experience, including a pantry car capable of preparing food for 1,000 passengers. He also stated that this service has been specially created to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

This package by Indian Railways includes arrangements for accommodation in Prayagraj. Passengers will stay in the IRCTC Tent City, which is equipped with top-notch facilities. For security, each coach of the train will be equipped with two CCTV cameras, a security guard, and an escort service to assist passengers.

Bharat Gaurav Train Ticket Fare
The ticket prices for the train have been announced by Gururaj Sona from the IRCTC Pune Division:

Economy Class (Sleeper): ₹22,940
Standard Class (3AC): ₹32,440
Comfort Class (2AC): ₹40,130
In keeping with the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh, only vegetarian food will be served on this train. Additionally, a designated space for prayers and devotional songs has been created on board.

ALSO READ: Shops Set Up In Sangam Area For Mahakumbh 2025; Stock Up Religious Material

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Bharat Gaurav train

Advertisement

Also Read

Sambhal Mosque Row: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted In Chandausi Court

Sambhal Mosque Row: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted In Chandausi Court

SC Irked ‘Scurrilous’ Remarks Against Judges In Senior Designation Plea

SC Irked ‘Scurrilous’ Remarks Against Judges In Senior Designation Plea

Shubman Gill And 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Summoned By CID, Know Why

Shubman Gill And 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Summoned By CID, Know Why

Delhi Cafe Owner’s Video Before Suicide, ‘Tortured By Wife, In-Laws’ Says Puneet

Delhi Cafe Owner’s Video Before Suicide, ‘Tortured By Wife, In-Laws’ Says Puneet

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Concern Over Surge In Illegal Immigration From Bangladesh, ‘No Hindus Detected At Borders, All Muslims’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Concern Over Surge In Illegal Immigration From Bangladesh, ‘No...

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox