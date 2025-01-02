Preparations for Mahakumbh are underway in the Sangam and Mela areas, with shopkeepers meticulously stocking up on religious items and materials to cater to the spiritual needs of visitors.

The excitement for Mahakumbh 2025 is building as the city of Prayagraj gears up to welcome millions of devotees from across the country. Preparations are underway in the Sangam and Mela areas, with shopkeepers meticulously stocking up on religious items and materials to cater to the spiritual needs of visitors.

Massive Gathering Expected at Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh, a spiritual and cultural event central to the Sanatan faith, attracts countless devotees seeking to cleanse their sins by bathing in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam. This year, an estimated 40 to 45 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the event, making it one of the largest gatherings in recent history.

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mela Authority is making extensive preparations to ensure the smooth arrival, accommodation, and spiritual needs of devotees. The residents of Prayagraj, including shopkeepers and local traders, are equally enthusiastic, seeing this as an opportunity for both spiritual fulfillment and economic growth.

Religious Shops Stock Up on Worship Materials

Shops across the Sangam area and surrounding markets are bustling with activity as traders stock up on essential items for worship. Rudraksha garlands sourced from Nepal and Uttarakhand, tulsi garlands from Mathura-Vrindavan, and roli and sandalwood from Varanasi and Delhi’s Paharganj are among the popular items being prepared for sale.

Sanjeev Tiwari, a vendor specializing in religious books in Daraganj, reported a surge in demand for publications from Gita Press, Gorakhpur. “Books like the Ramcharit Manas, Bhagwat Gita, Shiv Puran, and collections of bhajans and aartis are in high demand,” he said.

Priests performing rituals are also purchasing items such as Patra and Panchang, printed in Varanasi. Meanwhile, brass and copper bells, lamps, and idols sourced from Moradabad and Varanasi are being ordered in bulk to meet the needs of devotees and temples during the event.

Kalpvasis and Sadhus Prepare for Their Spiritual Journey

Kalpvasis, sadhus, and sanyasis preparing for the fair have specific requirements, including havan samagri, aasan (seating mats), Gangajal (holy water), and utensils like plates and urns for worship. Shopkeepers are ensuring these items are available in abundance to meet the demands of the spiritual practitioners.

Hotels and Restaurants Join Mahakumbh Preparations

Alongside religious shops, local hotels, restaurants, and food stalls are also gearing up to cater to the influx of visitors. The Mahakumbh is expected to not only provide a significant spiritual experience but also boost local businesses by creating employment and generating revenue for traders and service providers.

As the Mahakumbh draws closer, the energy in Prayagraj is palpable. From the bustling markets to the spiritual fervor of the Sangam area, every corner of the city is preparing to make the grand event a success. With meticulous planning and widespread participation, the Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be a celebration of faith, culture, and community.

