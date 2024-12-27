Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Government Allocates Land For The Grand Hindu Festival

As the Mahakumbh 2025 draws closer, preparations in Prayagraj are accelerating, with the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, making significant strides in land allocation.

As the Mahakumbh 2025 draws closer, preparations in Prayagraj are accelerating, with the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, making significant strides in land allocation. During a recent review meeting, CM Adityanath instructed officials to complete all land distributions by December 31. In response, authorities have already allocated land to over 4,000 organizations, with an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 participants expected to join the spiritual gathering.

A key focus of the preparations is the establishment of Akharas, with many already setting up their camps. The Mela Authority has successfully completed the land allocation for these Akharas, while remaining allocations, including those for new applicants, are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The land allocation process has also been completed for various groups, such as Mahamandaleshwars, Khalsa, Dandiwada, Acharya Wada, and Khakachowk. Meanwhile, allocations for Prayagwal groups and new organizations are underway and will be finalized within the specified time frame. The authorities are working diligently to ensure a smooth and organized Mahakumbh 2025 experience for all involved.

