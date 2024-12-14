Maha Kumbh 2025: Varanasi Prepares To Welcome Pilgrims With Special Directives For Cleanliness And Order

Varanasi is gearing up to accommodate a significant influx of devotees traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Varanasi is gearing up to accommodate a significant influx of devotees traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. In preparation, the District Magistrate of Varanasi, S. Rajalingam, has issued a series of directives to ensure the city is ready to provide a seamless and respectful experience for visitors. The preparations are being finalized with a strict deadline of December 31, 2024.

Special Measures to Preserve Cleanliness and Religious Sentiments

At a meeting held on Friday in the Collectorate Auditorium, the District Magistrate emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and order throughout the city. Among the key directives was the prohibition of selling meat in open areas within Varanasi, reflecting the need to respect the religious sentiments of the pilgrims. This rule is to be strictly enforced across the city.

The meeting also stressed that Varanasi, being a major destination for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj and back, must be prepared at every level. Special care will be taken to ensure all roads, entry points, and city facilities meet the expectations of visitors.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Traffic Management

To handle the increased footfall and vehicular movement, the District Magistrate outlined a comprehensive plan for infrastructure improvements:

Road Repairs and Safety:

All potholes are to be filled, black spots repaired, and roads marked with white strips for better visibility. Directional indicators will be installed at key points, including major entryways such as Mohansarai and the Ring Road. Temporary Bus Stands:

Locations such as Harhua, Jagatpur, and Lahartara have been identified for temporary bus stands to manage traffic and prevent congestion in the city. These stands will be strategically placed for the convenience of pilgrims. Plastic-Free Campaign:

A week-long awareness campaign will be launched to make the city plastic-free, focusing on maintaining cleanliness and reducing waste during the event.

Focus on Food Safety and Hygiene

The District Magistrate instructed the Food Safety Department to carry out rigorous inspections of food sold at hotels, roadside stalls, and carts. Vendors will be monitored to ensure food quality and hygiene, protecting the health of visitors and avoiding any incidents that could tarnish the city’s reputation.

Regular cleaning of streets, installation of signboards, and removal of dirt and debris have been mandated. These measures aim to present a clean and welcoming environment to the pilgrims.

Upgrading Power Infrastructure

The Electricity Department has been tasked with replacing worn-out wires and ensuring that all transformer poles are safely covered with plastic to avoid accidents and enhance the city’s safety infrastructure.

Varanasi, being a key spiritual hub, expects a large number of devotees visiting its ghats after attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The District Magistrate underscored the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the city by ensuring no activity occurs that could hurt the religious sentiments of visitors.

Collaborative Effort Across Departments

The District Magistrate urged all departments to work in unison and complete their assignments before the December 31 deadline. Transport authorities, municipal staff, and public health departments have been directed to expedite their preparations to handle the influx of pilgrims efficiently.

Varanasi’s proactive approach aims to provide a seamless and memorable experience for the millions of devotees visiting during the Maha Kumbh 2025. With a mix of modern infrastructure, traditional hospitality, and respect for religious sentiments, the city is setting a high benchmark for hosting a global spiritual gathering.

