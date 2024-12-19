Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Bollywood’s Influence On Power Center Of Sacred Festival

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be a unique combination of beauty and security. Bollywood art director Pawan Pandey has designed the control room. This powerful center will oversee all arrangements, ensuring smooth operations for the grand festival in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Bollywood’s Influence On Power Center Of Sacred Festival

Preparations for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are all set to be the spectacular confluence of tradition and beauty, with modern technology. The iconic event promises to attract millions of devotees from all over the globe and is going to have its cutting-edge control room, known as the “power center,” where work is nearing completion.

Adding a dash of Bollywood flavour, noted art director and architect Pawan Pandey has lent his expertise to design this vital hub of operations for the grand fair in Mahakumbhnagar.

What Power Center Will Monitor

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the preparations for the world’s largest religious gathering are being meticulously executed. The nerve center to monitor all activities during the event will be the power center located in Mahakumbhnagar. It will also oversee pre-event arrangements to ensure smooth execution.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the control room will host strategy meetings in its conference hall and feature dedicated blocks for media personnel to disseminate real-time updates to the public.

Making Mahakumbh Mela A Grand Spectacle

According to Additional Fair Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, CM Yogi Adityanath visualizes Mahakumbh 2025 as a world show of Uttar Pradesh’s glorious cultural and spiritual legacy.

To make this vision come into reality, leading artists across the country are decorating Mahakumbhnagar with bright colors of murals and art installations. The power center will also provide the scope of VIP meetings for the finalization of the important preparations for the millions of devotees who will attend.

Bollywood art director Pawan Pandey, known for his work in films and reality shows, has designed the power center focusing on aesthetics and security. Adorned with replicas of artifacts from Prayagraj’s iconic temples and religious landmarks, the control room blends tradition with modernity. It can accommodate over 100 officials simultaneously, ensuring seamless management of activities throughout the fair. This hub will track every event under Mahakumbh 2025 to ensure every attendee is safe and happy.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Key Dates

The Kumbh Mela has scheduled Mahakumbh for January 13, 2025, starting with Paush Purnima and goes up to February 26, 2025, corresponding to Mahashivratri. The event happens in a cycle of 12 years and this time shall occur in Prayagraj, the heartland of spirituality in India.

Dates for Shahi Snan (Royal Bath):

  • Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025
  • Mauni Amavasya: January 29, 2025
  • Basant Panchami: February 3, 2025
  • Maghi Purnima: February 12, 2025
  • Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

ALSO READ | UP Police Trains For Mahakumbh 2025: Special Focus On Disaster Management, Traffic Control & Devotee Interaction

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 national news

Advertisement

Also Read

No Impact Of Swiss Withdrawal Of MFN Status To Country: Nestle India

No Impact Of Swiss Withdrawal Of MFN Status To Country: Nestle India

WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Angry On Australian Media, Here’s WHY

WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Angry On Australian Media, Here’s WHY

Dominique Pelicot Convicted For Drugging And Raping His Wife With 50 Other Strangers While She Was Unconscious

Dominique Pelicot Convicted For Drugging And Raping His Wife With 50 Other Strangers While She...

Why Is Iran Not Imposing Its Strict Hijab Law?

Why Is Iran Not Imposing Its Strict Hijab Law?

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Parents Of Doctor Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Fresh Probe

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Parents Of Doctor Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Fresh Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox