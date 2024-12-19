Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Bollywood’s Influence On Power Center Of Sacred Festival

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be a unique combination of beauty and security. Bollywood art director Pawan Pandey has designed the control room. This powerful center will oversee all arrangements, ensuring smooth operations for the grand festival in Prayagraj.

Preparations for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are all set to be the spectacular confluence of tradition and beauty, with modern technology. The iconic event promises to attract millions of devotees from all over the globe and is going to have its cutting-edge control room, known as the “power center,” where work is nearing completion.

Adding a dash of Bollywood flavour, noted art director and architect Pawan Pandey has lent his expertise to design this vital hub of operations for the grand fair in Mahakumbhnagar.

What Power Center Will Monitor

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the preparations for the world’s largest religious gathering are being meticulously executed. The nerve center to monitor all activities during the event will be the power center located in Mahakumbhnagar. It will also oversee pre-event arrangements to ensure smooth execution.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the control room will host strategy meetings in its conference hall and feature dedicated blocks for media personnel to disseminate real-time updates to the public.

Making Mahakumbh Mela A Grand Spectacle

According to Additional Fair Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, CM Yogi Adityanath visualizes Mahakumbh 2025 as a world show of Uttar Pradesh’s glorious cultural and spiritual legacy.

To make this vision come into reality, leading artists across the country are decorating Mahakumbhnagar with bright colors of murals and art installations. The power center will also provide the scope of VIP meetings for the finalization of the important preparations for the millions of devotees who will attend.

Bollywood art director Pawan Pandey, known for his work in films and reality shows, has designed the power center focusing on aesthetics and security. Adorned with replicas of artifacts from Prayagraj’s iconic temples and religious landmarks, the control room blends tradition with modernity. It can accommodate over 100 officials simultaneously, ensuring seamless management of activities throughout the fair. This hub will track every event under Mahakumbh 2025 to ensure every attendee is safe and happy.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Key Dates

The Kumbh Mela has scheduled Mahakumbh for January 13, 2025, starting with Paush Purnima and goes up to February 26, 2025, corresponding to Mahashivratri. The event happens in a cycle of 12 years and this time shall occur in Prayagraj, the heartland of spirituality in India.

Dates for Shahi Snan (Royal Bath):

Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025

Mauni Amavasya: January 29, 2025

Basant Panchami: February 3, 2025

Maghi Purnima: February 12, 2025

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

