UP Police Trains For Mahakumbh 2025: Special Focus On Disaster Management, Traffic Control & Devotee Interaction

The Yogi government is ensuring the safety of millions during Mahakumbh 2025 by providing Uttar Pradesh Police with targeted training. Officers undergo rigorous sessions on disaster management, traffic control, and Kumbh’s religious significance. Post-training exams test their preparedness, ensuring a secure and organized event.

The Yogi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of devotees and tourists during Mahakumbh 2025, adopting a multi-faceted approach.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Kumbh Mela Police is implementing innovative measures to enhance the skills of police personnel through targeted training and evaluation programs. Specialized training sessions and examinations are being organized to assess and strengthen the readiness of officers for any potential challenges.

These sessions cover critical areas such as disaster management, traffic control, interactions with devotees, and the religious and spiritual significance of Kumbh. Following the training, written examinations are conducted to evaluate the preparedness of police personnel, ensuring they meet the highest standards of security and service.

The examinations include questions on topics covered during training, such as disaster prevention and response, behavioural protocols with devotees, and key religious and spiritual aspects of Kumbh. These efforts aim to equip officers with comprehensive knowledge and skills to handle every aspect of their duty effectively.

Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Mr Prashant Kumar, emphasized the significance of preparedness, stating, “Mahakumbh will present a variety of challenges for police personnel. To address this, comprehensive training and examinations are being conducted to ensure every officer understands their duties and can handle any situation confidently.”

SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi said, “Mandatory training classes are being conducted for all personnel deployed for Kumbh Mela duty. The sessions focus on diverse areas, including security, disaster management, and practical on-ground challenges. Post-training, the personnel are tested on their knowledge, with questions covering topics such as disaster identification and resolution, route familiarity, Kumbh’s spiritual and religious heritage, and geographical considerations.”

He added, “This meticulous preparation underscores the commitment of the Yogi government and the Uttar Pradesh Police to make Mahakumbh 2025 a grand, secure, and well-organized event for millions of devotees.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Training) Sandeep Verma stated that the examination follows a multiple-choice format, comprising 20 questions with a total of 100 marks. He said, “The exam duration is set at one hour. For those who fail, there is a provision for an additional three-day training program, followed by a re-examination to ensure that all police personnel are fully equipped for their Kumbh duty. ”

Inspector Vinay Kumar Singh from Kushinagar shared that taking the exam after training gave him valuable insights into the Kumbh. “The police force is now well-prepared for fair duties,” he said.

Traffic Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar Choubey noted that the training offered new and useful information about Mahakumbh, which will aid in fulfilling duty responsibilities effectively.

Female constable Svetlana Maurya remarked, “The entire police force is being trained thoroughly so that when the actual challenge of Mahakumbh begins, we are ready to excel.”

