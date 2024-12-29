Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

For the first time in Mahakumbh’s history, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed for 24/7 surveillance at the Sangam area, ensuring safety in the holy waters where pilgrims congregate.

The much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to begin on January 13, and preparations are underway to make it an event of unparalleled grandeur, safety, and spiritual significance. With over 40 crore devotees expected from around the world, the 45-day festival promises to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and modern advancements.

Unprecedented Security Measures at Mahakumbh 2025

For the first time in Mahakumbh’s history, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed for 24/7 surveillance at the Sangam area, ensuring safety in the holy waters where pilgrims congregate. According to the Culture Ministry, 2,700 AI-enabled cameras will provide real-time monitoring, and facial recognition technology will be installed at entry points to enhance security.

A dedicated team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats, and cyber help desks will operate at every police station. The deployment of state-of-the-art disaster response vehicles and Articulating Water Towers (AWTs) with fire-fighting capabilities will further ensure safety.

“Over Rs 131 crore has been allocated for fire safety measures,” the ministry stated, adding that these AWTs are equipped with video and thermal imaging systems for advanced prevention and response.

Infrastructure and Facilities for Devotees

Prayagraj is undergoing a massive transformation ahead of Mahakumbh. A temporary city, ‘Mahakumbh Nagar,’ is being constructed with thousands of tents and shelters, including luxury accommodations in IRCTC’s ‘Mahakumbh Gram,’ which offers deluxe tents and villas equipped with modern amenities.

To accommodate the large influx of devotees:

92 roads are being renovated, and 17 major roads are being beautified.

30 pontoon bridges are under construction, with 28 already operational.

800 multilingual signages (in Hindi, English, and regional languages) are being installed for navigation, with more than half completed.

Over 2,69,000 checkered plates have been laid for pathways, ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims.

Mobile toilets and advanced waste management systems are being implemented to maintain hygiene.

Disaster Preparedness at Mahakumbh 2025 and Healthcare

Comprehensive disaster response plans include multi-disaster vehicles capable of handling emergencies ranging from natural calamities to road accidents. Temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are being established.

A specialized healthcare initiative, ‘Bhishma Cube,’ will treat up to 200 patients simultaneously. Additionally, the ‘Netra Kumbh’ camp aims to conduct eye tests for over five lakh pilgrims and distribute more than three lakh eyeglasses, potentially setting a Guinness World Record.

In line with sustainability goals, the event will emphasize eco-friendly practices such as the use of solar power, promotion of reusable materials, and a ban on single-use plastics.

Cultural Highlights at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 will celebrate India’s cultural diversity through the ‘Kalagram,’ a thematic space showcasing art, traditions, and handicrafts. The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion near Nagavasuki Temple will display the state’s prominent tourism circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Bundelkhand Circuit.

The development of new corridors, such as the Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop, and Patalpuri corridors, along with renovations of the Nagvasuki Temple and Hanuman Temple, are expected to enhance the spiritual experience of devotees.

Mahakumbh is also driving local trade, with increased demand for themed products like diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery. Sales of these items have surged by up to 25%, the ministry reported.

Digital innovations will simplify navigation and enrich the visitor experience. Integration with Google Maps will guide pilgrims within Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring seamless exploration.

A Global Celebration

The Culture Ministry described Mahakumbh 2025 as more than a religious gathering, calling it a “global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability, and modernity.” Special provisions, including multilingual signage and cultural programs, aim to welcome international visitors and highlight India’s diversity.