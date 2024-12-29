Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

For the first time in Mahakumbh’s history, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed for 24/7 surveillance at the Sangam area, ensuring safety in the holy waters where pilgrims congregate.

Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

The much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to begin on January 13, and preparations are underway to make it an event of unparalleled grandeur, safety, and spiritual significance. With over 40 crore devotees expected from around the world, the 45-day festival promises to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and modern advancements.

Unprecedented Security Measures at Mahakumbh 2025

For the first time in Mahakumbh’s history, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed for 24/7 surveillance at the Sangam area, ensuring safety in the holy waters where pilgrims congregate. According to the Culture Ministry, 2,700 AI-enabled cameras will provide real-time monitoring, and facial recognition technology will be installed at entry points to enhance security.

A dedicated team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats, and cyber help desks will operate at every police station. The deployment of state-of-the-art disaster response vehicles and Articulating Water Towers (AWTs) with fire-fighting capabilities will further ensure safety.

“Over Rs 131 crore has been allocated for fire safety measures,” the ministry stated, adding that these AWTs are equipped with video and thermal imaging systems for advanced prevention and response.

Infrastructure and Facilities for Devotees

Prayagraj is undergoing a massive transformation ahead of Mahakumbh. A temporary city, ‘Mahakumbh Nagar,’ is being constructed with thousands of tents and shelters, including luxury accommodations in IRCTC’s ‘Mahakumbh Gram,’ which offers deluxe tents and villas equipped with modern amenities.

To accommodate the large influx of devotees:

  • 92 roads are being renovated, and 17 major roads are being beautified.
  • 30 pontoon bridges are under construction, with 28 already operational.
  • 800 multilingual signages (in Hindi, English, and regional languages) are being installed for navigation, with more than half completed.
  • Over 2,69,000 checkered plates have been laid for pathways, ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims.
  • Mobile toilets and advanced waste management systems are being implemented to maintain hygiene.

Disaster Preparedness at Mahakumbh 2025 and Healthcare

Comprehensive disaster response plans include multi-disaster vehicles capable of handling emergencies ranging from natural calamities to road accidents. Temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are being established.

A specialized healthcare initiative, ‘Bhishma Cube,’ will treat up to 200 patients simultaneously. Additionally, the ‘Netra Kumbh’ camp aims to conduct eye tests for over five lakh pilgrims and distribute more than three lakh eyeglasses, potentially setting a Guinness World Record.

In line with sustainability goals, the event will emphasize eco-friendly practices such as the use of solar power, promotion of reusable materials, and a ban on single-use plastics.

Cultural Highlights at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 will celebrate India’s cultural diversity through the ‘Kalagram,’ a thematic space showcasing art, traditions, and handicrafts. The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion near Nagavasuki Temple will display the state’s prominent tourism circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Bundelkhand Circuit.

The development of new corridors, such as the Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop, and Patalpuri corridors, along with renovations of the Nagvasuki Temple and Hanuman Temple, are expected to enhance the spiritual experience of devotees.

Mahakumbh is also driving local trade, with increased demand for themed products like diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery. Sales of these items have surged by up to 25%, the ministry reported.

Digital innovations will simplify navigation and enrich the visitor experience. Integration with Google Maps will guide pilgrims within Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring seamless exploration.

A Global Celebration

The Culture Ministry described Mahakumbh 2025 as more than a religious gathering, calling it a “global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability, and modernity.” Special provisions, including multilingual signage and cultural programs, aim to welcome international visitors and highlight India’s diversity.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Year, Highlights In The Growth In Entertainment Industry

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Security measures

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP And AAP Spar Over Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation In New Delhi Constituency

BJP And AAP Spar Over Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation In New Delhi Constituency

Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Government In Explosive NewsX Interview ‘India Cannot Run On Commands; It Must Follow The Constitution’

Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Government In Explosive NewsX Interview ‘India Cannot Run On Commands; It...

The Bharat Almanac: INC’s Gaurav Gogoi Reflects On The Simultaneous Elections And India’s Vibrant Democracy | NewsX Exclusive

The Bharat Almanac: INC’s Gaurav Gogoi Reflects On The Simultaneous Elections And India’s Vibrant Democracy...

PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh As A Symbol Of Unity In Final Mann Ki Baat Episode Of 2024

PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh As A Symbol Of Unity In Final Mann Ki Baat...

Delhi Assembly Election: Manish Sisodia Launches Education Manifesto

Delhi Assembly Election: Manish Sisodia Launches Education Manifesto

Entertainment

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals Shocking Cliffhanger

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox