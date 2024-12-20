Mahakumbh 2025: The 3 Royal Bath Dates You Can’t Afford To Miss

In the Vedas and Puranas, many significant hymns and stories are associated with Kumbh, emphasizing its ancient and Vedic nature.

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will begin in January 2025, attracting devotees from around the world. The first royal bath will take place on January 14, and the last one on February 2. A total of 14 major bathing dates are considered highly auspicious, and bathing on these dates is believed to bring spiritual benefits. This grand festival is a symbol of India’s ancient Vedic culture. Let’s explore the important dates for bathing and the royal baths during Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh of 2025 will be held in Prayagraj. People from across India and the world attend in large numbers. The Mahakumbh is held once every 12 years. Bathing in the holy waters of the Kumbh is of special significance, as it is believed to grant immense spiritual merit. It is said that bathing in the Mahakumbh washes away sins and leads to moksha (liberation). In 2025, there will be 10 significant bathing dates.

Mahakumbh 2025 Bathing Dates:

First Bathing Date: Paush Shukla Ekadashi – January 10, 2025, Friday

Second Bathing Date: Paush Purnima – January 13, 2025, Monday

Fourth Bathing Date: Magh Krishna Ekadashi – January 25, 2025, Saturday

Fifth Bathing Date: Magh Krishna Trayodashi – January 27, 2025, Monday

Eighth Bathing Date: Magh Shukla Saptami (Rath Saptami) – February 4, 2025, Tuesday

Ninth Bathing Date: Magh Shukla Ashtami (Bhishmashtami) – February 5, 2025, Wednesday

Tenth Bathing Date: Magh Shukla Ekadashi (Jaya Ekadashi) – February 8, 2025, Saturday

Eleventh Bathing Date: Magh Shukla Trayodashi (Som Pradosh Vrat) – February 10, 2025, Monday

Twelfth Bathing Date: Magh Purnima – February 12, 2025, Wednesday

Thirteenth Bathing Date: Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi – February 24, 2025, Monday

Fourteenth Bathing Date: Maha Shivaratri – February 26, 2025, Wednesday

Note: Major festival dates near the Kumbh are also considered important bathing dates. Thus, January 10 (Ekadashi) is regarded as a key bathing date.

Mahakumbh Royal Bath Dates 2025:

First Royal Bathing Date: Magh Krishna Pratipada Makar Sankranti – January 14, 2025, Tuesday

Second Royal Bathing Date: Magh (Mauni) Amavasya – January 29, 2025, Wednesday

Third and Final Royal Bathing Date: Magh Shukla Panchami (Basant Panchami) – February 2, 2025, Sunday

Note: Basant Panchami starts on February 2 at 9:15 AM and ends on February 3 at 7:01 AM. Thus, the last royal bath will occur on February 3, according to the Udaya Tithi (the date according to sunrise).

Significance of Bathing in Mahakumbh: Bathing at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, during the Magh month and Kumbh festival is considered extremely auspicious in scriptures. It is believed that even bathing for three days in Kumbh during the Magh month brings the merit of performing a thousand Ashwamedh Yajnas (ancient Vedic sacrifices).

The Mahakumbh is a grand festival that symbolizes India’s ancient and glorious Vedic heritage. People from across the country and even abroad gather in millions for this event. The word “Kumbh” symbolizes unity and is a reflection of the cosmic universe. It represents the coming together of people, saints, and common devotees, making it a monumental spiritual event.

In the Vedas and Puranas, many significant hymns and stories are associated with Kumbh, emphasizing its ancient and Vedic nature. According to the Rigveda, participating in Kumbh purifies a person, washing away their sins, similar to how a river cuts through its banks. The Kumbh festival eradicates mental and physical sins accumulated from past actions.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Bollywood’s Influence On Power Center Of Sacred Festival