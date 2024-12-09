Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government Plans For 450 Million Devotees And ₹6,500 Crore Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the grand Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, which is expected to attract a record 450 million devotees from around the world. Set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, this iconic event will be hosted on the sacred banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj. This is the first time the Mahakumbh will return to Prayagraj after a gap of 12 years.

To ensure that this year’s Mahakumbh surpasses the success of the 2019 event, which was widely acknowledged for its efficient management, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi is leading roadshows across the country. The roadshow in Guwahati emphasized the importance of the Mahakumbh as a symbol of India’s cultural unity and diversity, calling it a manifestation of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat-Samaveshi Bharat’ (One India, Great India, Inclusive India). Shahi extended a warm invitation to the people of Assam, encouraging them to be part of this momentous event.

The government’s preparations for the Mahakumbh are designed to meet the needs of the massive influx of visitors. The event is expected to be grander and more spiritually enriching than its 2019 counterpart, with international participation and state-of-the-art facilities. The Uttar Pradesh government has set aside ₹6,500 crore for the successful completion of this 45-day event. Minister Shahi highlighted that preparations include a major focus on health and hygiene to ensure the safety and well-being of the millions of pilgrims, sadhus, saints, and tourists attending the event.

Healthcare arrangements will be a key part of the preparations. In total, 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, 90 Ayurvedic and Unani specialists, and 182 nursing staff will be on duty. The government has set up multiple healthcare facilities, including a 100-bed hospital at Parade Ground, two smaller hospitals with 20 beds each, and two ICUs with 10 beds each at the Mela area and Arail. Additionally, there will be separate wards for males, females, and children, along with emergency services and delivery rooms.

The state has also introduced three technical methods to accurately count the number of attendees, ensuring that every individual is counted during the event. As per State Minister Myankeshwar Sharan Singh, the budget for the event in 2025 is expected to reach ₹6,500 crore, significantly higher than the ₹2,500 crore allocated for the 2019 event, which lasted for 55 days.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to be an unforgettable spiritual gathering that celebrates India’s cultural heritage while providing an unparalleled experience for attendees. The preparations are well underway, ensuring that the event will be historic in both scale and impact.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2024: Seven-Tier Security To Ensure Safety For 100 Million Devotees