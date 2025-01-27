Mona Lisa Earned ₹10 Crore In 10 Days At Maha Kumbh? Young Garland Seller Speaks

A young garland seller from Indore, Mona Lisa, became an unexpected internet sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, drawing massive attention and viral claims about her earnings. However, her sudden fame came with challenges, forcing her to confront rumors and prioritize her safety.

For Mona Lisa, sudden fame at Maha Kumbh came with challenges, forcing her to confront rumors and prioritize her safety.

Mona Lisa, a young garland seller from Indore who became a sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has found herself at the center of viral claims. Social media platforms have been buzzing with allegations that she earned an astonishing Rs 10 crore in just 10 days through her garland-selling business at the religious event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the rumors, Mona Lisa firmly denied the claims, stating, “If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?”

The Journey to Fame

Originally hailing from Indore, Mona Lisa, along with her family, sold Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the Maha Kumbh. Her humble business turned her into an internet sensation, with countless attendees flocking to interview her or capture selfies. This sudden attention, however, came at a cost.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The overwhelming public interest led to incidents of harassment. Videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showed large crowds chasing Mona Lisa, raising serious concerns about her safety. “Be it YouTubers or the general public, everyone wanted to photograph or interview her instead of buying garlands,” said her father. He also mentioned that this fame disrupted her business, as fewer people were interested in her products.

Mona Lisa Had To Make a Difficult Decision to Leave the Mela

The harassment ultimately forced Mona Lisa to leave the Maha Kumbh prematurely. Sharing her decision on X, she wrote an emotional message:

“Parivar aur apni suraksha ke liye mujhe wapas Indore jana pad raha hai, ho sakta to agle saahi snaan tak wapas milte hain, Prayagraj Mahakumbh mein. Sabhi ke sahyog aur pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad.”

(Translation: “I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and love.”).

Also Read: ‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?