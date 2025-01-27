Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mona Lisa Earned ₹10 Crore In 10 Days At Maha Kumbh? Young Garland Seller Speaks

A young garland seller from Indore, Mona Lisa, became an unexpected internet sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, drawing massive attention and viral claims about her earnings. However, her sudden fame came with challenges, forcing her to confront rumors and prioritize her safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mona Lisa Earned ₹10 Crore In 10 Days At Maha Kumbh? Young Garland Seller Speaks

For Mona Lisa, sudden fame at Maha Kumbh came with challenges, forcing her to confront rumors and prioritize her safety.


Mona Lisa, a young garland seller from Indore who became a sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has found herself at the center of viral claims. Social media platforms have been buzzing with allegations that she earned an astonishing Rs 10 crore in just 10 days through her garland-selling business at the religious event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the rumors, Mona Lisa firmly denied the claims, stating, “If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?”

The Journey to Fame

Originally hailing from Indore, Mona Lisa, along with her family, sold Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the Maha Kumbh. Her humble business turned her into an internet sensation, with countless attendees flocking to interview her or capture selfies. This sudden attention, however, came at a cost.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The overwhelming public interest led to incidents of harassment. Videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showed large crowds chasing Mona Lisa, raising serious concerns about her safety. “Be it YouTubers or the general public, everyone wanted to photograph or interview her instead of buying garlands,” said her father. He also mentioned that this fame disrupted her business, as fewer people were interested in her products.

Mona Lisa Had To Make a Difficult Decision to Leave the Mela

The harassment ultimately forced Mona Lisa to leave the Maha Kumbh prematurely. Sharing her decision on X, she wrote an emotional message:
Parivar aur apni suraksha ke liye mujhe wapas Indore jana pad raha hai, ho sakta to agle saahi snaan tak wapas milte hain, Prayagraj Mahakumbh mein. Sabhi ke sahyog aur pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad.
(Translation: “I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and love.”).

Also Read: ‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Andrea Hewitt Opens Up: Why She Chose To Stay Despite Filing For Divorce From Vinod Kambli

Andrea Hewitt Opens Up: Why She Chose To Stay Despite Filing For Divorce From Vinod...

DR Congo Conflict: Fierce Clashes In Goma Leave 17 Dead, Over 360 Injured

DR Congo Conflict: Fierce Clashes In Goma Leave 17 Dead, Over 360 Injured

Why Is DeepSeek Sinking Nvidia Stock Making It Largest Rout In Market History

Why Is DeepSeek Sinking Nvidia Stock Making It Largest Rout In Market History

Transgender Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Trump Over Ban On Gender-Affirming Care In Federal Prisons

Transgender Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Trump Over Ban On Gender-Affirming Care In Federal Prisons

Mexico Accepts Non-Mexican Deportees from the U.S. After Policy Reversal

Mexico Accepts Non-Mexican Deportees from the U.S. After Policy Reversal

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox