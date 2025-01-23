Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?

Monalisa recently shared a disturbing experience where a group of men forcefully entered her tent to take photos with her, despite her clear refusal.

‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?

Monalisa Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore, became an unexpected sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 after social media users compared her striking resemblance to Leonardo da Vinci’s famous ‘Mona Lisa’. While her newfound popularity has brought her attention, it has also led to disturbing incidents, leaving her feeling unsafe and harassed by fans.

Monalisa, who was simply selling malas at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, never imagined that her serene appearance would spark such a frenzy. Her dusky complexion, amber eyes, and sharp features drew comparisons to the iconic painting, and before long, videos of her selling garlands went viral, making her a widely recognized face. However, with fame came a darker side: unwanted attention from fans.

Monalisa recently shared a disturbing experience where a group of men forcefully entered her tent to take photos with her, despite her clear refusal. The situation escalated when her brother intervened to delete the pictures from their phones, allegedly resulting in a physical altercation.

“Anyone Can Harm Me”

Monalisa spoke out about the terrifying ordeal, recounting how the men claimed their father had sent them to take pictures. When she declined, they persisted, eventually breaching her personal space. She expressed her fear, saying, “I am scared. No one is here. Anyone can harm me. There is no electricity. Still, people forcefully entered the tent.”

Monalisa’s case highlights a growing concern about the privacy and safety of individuals thrust into the limelight without their consent. The uninvited attention is not only unsettling but poses a real risk to her well-being, particularly in a large gathering like the Maha Kumbh Mela, where safety can be compromised.

Her experience shows the darker side of viral fame, where admiration crosses into harassment. Monalisa’s story raises questions about the boundaries of celebrity in the age of social media and the impact of such attention on an individual’s life. Despite her refusal to be photographed, the relentless pursuit of fans has left her fearing for her safety, a situation many people in the spotlight can relate to but few openly discuss.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Shahi Snan On Mauni Amavasya 2025: Date, Time, And Significance Of Amrit Snan

