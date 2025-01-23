Maha Kumbh Shahi Snan On Mauni Amavasya 2025: Date, Time, And Significance Of Amrit Snan

Explore the date, time, and spiritual significance of the Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Discover the sacred importance of this momentous event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, promises an extraordinary spiritual experience, attracting millions of devotees and visitors from around the world. Running from January 14 to February 26, the event blends devotion, mythology, and India’s rich cultural traditions in a grand celebration of faith.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Dates

Snan Date Day Significance Paush Purnima Snan 13 January 2025 Monday Marks the beginning of Kalpavas, a period of penance and spiritual practices. Makar Sankranti 14 January 2025 Tuesday First Shahi Snan; Sun transitions into Capricorn, a highly auspicious day. Mauni Amavasya 29 January 2025 Wednesday Second Shahi Snan; day of silent meditation and deep spiritual significance. Basant Panchami 03 February 2025 Monday Third Shahi Snan; dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and heralding spring. Maghi Purnima 12 February 2025 Wednesday A day for worship, charity, and concluding Kalpavas. Maha Shivratri 26 February 2025 Wednesday Final Snan; dedicated to Lord Shiva and symbolic of spiritual awakening.

Importance of Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya

The Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) on Mauni Amavasya holds profound spiritual significance during the Kumbh Mela. Here’s why this day and its rituals are considered so sacred:

Sacred Silence and Inner Purification : The word “Mauni” comes from “Mouna,” meaning silence. Observing silence on this day is believed to bring mental clarity and inner peace. Taking a dip at the Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna , and Saraswati rivers ) purifies the soul and removes past sins.

: The word “Mauni” comes from “Mouna,” meaning silence. Observing silence on this day is believed to bring mental clarity and inner peace. Taking a dip at the (the confluence of the , and ) purifies the soul and removes past sins. Cosmic Alignments : Mauni Amavasya is considered especially auspicious due to favorable planetary positions, which are said to enhance the spiritual benefits of bathing in the sacred rivers. The waters are believed to possess divine properties on this day, offering a pathway to moksha (liberation).

: Mauni Amavasya is considered especially auspicious due to favorable planetary positions, which are said to enhance the spiritual benefits of bathing in the sacred rivers. The waters are believed to possess divine properties on this day, offering a pathway to (liberation). Rishabh Dev’s Tradition : This day marks the occasion when Rishabh Dev , a revered sage and Tirthankara in Jainism, broke his silence by taking a holy dip. His act of devotion inspires millions of pilgrims to follow suit.

: This day marks the occasion when , a revered sage and Tirthankara in Jainism, broke his silence by taking a holy dip. His act of devotion inspires millions of pilgrims to follow suit. Shahi Snan by Saints and Akharas : The Shahi Snan begins with ceremonial processions of saints and sadhus from various Akharas (ascetic sects), who are the first to bathe in the holy waters. Their royal procession sets the spiritual tone for the day and motivates the masses to partake in the ritual.

: The Shahi Snan begins with ceremonial processions of saints and sadhus from various (ascetic sects), who are the first to bathe in the holy waters. Their royal procession sets the spiritual tone for the day and motivates the masses to partake in the ritual. Mass Pilgrimage : Mauni Amavasya sees the largest congregation of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela. Bathing on this day is believed not only to purify one’s karma but also to benefit ancestors, helping them achieve salvation.

: Mauni Amavasya sees the largest congregation of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela. Bathing on this day is believed not only to purify one’s karma but also to benefit ancestors, helping them achieve salvation. Cleansing of Ego and Spiritual Rebirth: Bathing on Mauni Amavasya symbolizes shedding one’s ego and worldly attachments. Pilgrims emerge with a renewed sense of purpose and spiritual rejuvenation.

In summary, the Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya is a powerful fusion of faith, devotion, and cosmic energy, making it one of the most sacred days of the Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Budget-Friendly Places To Explore With Kids During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj