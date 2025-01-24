Scheduled for January 25, 2025, between 2 PM to 5 PM, the session will be conducted at Hari Dham Sanatan Seva Trust in Sector 20 of the Kumbh Mela area. The session is being planned with an array of important saints from all Hindu sects, such as sanyasis, bairagis, and udaseens

A special session titled “Sadhus Ki Mann Ki Baat” will be organized during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renowned “Mann Ki Baat” program. This event will offer an unprecedented platform for saints and spiritual leaders to voice their thoughts on Sanatan Dharma, the Kumbh Mela’s divine significance, and various social issues affecting society today.

Scheduled for January 25, 2025, between 2 PM to 5 PM, the session will be conducted at Hari Dham Sanatan Seva Trust in Sector 20 of the Kumbh Mela area. The session is being planned with an array of important saints from all Hindu sects, such as sanyasis, bairagis, and udaseens. Prominent personalities involved in this process are Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri of Panchayati Akhada Anand, Mahant Ravindra Puri, the President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Shri Panch Dashnam Akhada, along with several other distinguished spiritual leaders.

The “Mann Ki Baat” session would likely address many topics ranging from spiritual teachings to urgent social reforms. Saints will express their views on crucial issues like the need to protect Sanatan Dharma, maintain social harmony, and protect cows. The show will also feature the grandeur and spiritual significance of Maha Kumbh Mela, depicting how it unites people from all walks of life for a collective spiritual experience.

The event spokesperson, Swami Prakashanand, mentioned that this event would offer a platform to the saint community in order to let them express views on issues plaguing society. “They have a deep connection with the people, and what they feel about issues like social justice, environmental preservation, and spiritual upliftment is of great importance. Through this event, they will be able to share their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with millions of devotees and the world,” he said.

The program will also touch on the more general issues, such as the role of spirituality in the face of modern social challenges. Saints from all sects will be participating and sharing their experiences regarding religious practices and their vision for a better society. These include Shri Panch Dashnam Akhada, Shri Shambhu Panch-Agni Akhada, and Shri Digambar Akhada.

