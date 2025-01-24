Mahakumbh 2025: Former Bollywood Actress Mamta Kulkarni Has Taken ‘Sanyas’, Visits Kinnar Akhara

Mamta Kulkarni was seen wearing saffron attire, or, to say in one word, a new 'bhavni identity'. She is seen wearing a Rudraksh-beaded necklace and carrying a bag of saffron color, like a Hindu sadhu or monk.

The well-known Bollywood actress from the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni, has chosen a different route than Bollywood, the path of sanyaas (renunciation). She has now become a Sadhvi, following a protracted break from the industry. Mamta visited the Kinnar Akhara during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday morning, where she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, received her blessings, and made this another special occasion in her religious journey.

Mamta was seen wearing saffron attire, or, to say in one word, a new 'bhavni identity'. She is seen wearing a Rudraksh-beaded necklace and carrying a bag of saffron color, like a Hindu sadhu or monk. A video of the former actress in the new attire surfaced quickly on social media and more attention started gaining her from fans and spiritual circles as well.

Meeting with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi

In a three-hour meet with Mamta Kulkarni and Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi at the Kinnar Akhara, she spoke at length about her new role as Mahamandaleshwar. Mahamandaleshwar is an age-old title in Hinduism and applies to a spiritual leader who heads great monasteries, upholding and disseminating the teachings of Sanatana Dharma. Mamta is ordained as Mahamandaleshwar and this is quite an important development, which clearly indicates her being very devoted towards spiritual practices and a new turn in life.

With Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi as her accompaniment, she met with the President of All India Akhara, Ravindra Puri, who took her view regarding religion and spirituality. The recollection about this conversation during which Lord Shiva was holding a discussion with Goddess Parvati about how Lord Ram happened to be inside Chitrakoot forest stood to be one great spiritual realization wherein she strongly asserted her insight on the basic teachings of Hindus.

Mamta Kulkarni, the 52-year-old actress, had spiritual transformation and became Mahamandaleshwar. The actress shared on social media that she was planning to go on a pilgrimage. Mamta Kulkarni went to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh rituals. From there, she will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Mamta has further planned her pilgrimage to Ayodhya. She is also performing Pitra Tarpan during these 10 days of pilgrimage.

This spiritual journey represents a deepening faith and commitment towards the new call in Mamta’s life. Her transformation from being a Bollywood star to that of a religious leader has drawn much attention, especially given her highly publicized career during the 1990s.

Kinnar Akhara: Empowerment Hub for Transgender Individuals

The Kinnar Akhara is a new type of religious organization that seeks to mainstream the transgender community, with its foundation stone laid down in 2015 by Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. Having been an unstoppable voice for transgender rights and dignity for decades, the founder, Dr. Tripathi, created this Akhara so Kinnars* or transgender persons, had a space in which to spiritually practice while trying to acquire a respectable status from society. The Akhara has provided an avenue of change for many both spiritually and socially, so when Mamta Kulkarni was brought aboard as a Mahamandaleshwar, it was more or less expected as a step into greater heights.

In the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni was a household name. Known for her bold, glamorous roles in films such as Karan Arjun*, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, China Gate, and Andolan, Mamta’s career skyrocketed due to her striking looks and captivating presence on screen. Her popularity, however, was not without controversy. Despite her relatively short career, she left an indelible mark in the industry with her daring choices and strong on-screen persona.

Mamta’s last film in Bollywood was in 2002, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum. She then left the industry. The reasons for her leaving Bollywood were not known, and people would speculate about her life outside the limelight. However, her return to India in December 2024 after 25 years of being away from the country shed some light on her personal journey. Mamta shares her emotional feelings about coming back to India after years of staying abroad. She revealed that she was overwhelmed and nostalgic when she landed back in Mumbai.

Mamta’s return to the public eye was also marked by her involvement in a controversial case. She was accused in 2016 of being a part of a huge international narco racket with allegations linking her to a Kenyan meeting associated with an illegal trade. The case led to a very public judicial battle as Mumbai police claimed that Mamta was a part of the racket. She was given a clean chit by the Bombay High Court after an investigation and was acquitted of the case.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, Mamta Kulkarni’s return to India and her transformation into a spiritual figure reflects her desire to move forward and embrace a new path.

Now known as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri, Mamta Kulkarni’s new name symbolizes her new identity in the spiritual realm. As she embraces the teachings of Hinduism and continues her spiritual journey, her story becomes one of personal transformation—one that blends the sacred with the secular, the past with the present.