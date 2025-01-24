Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Monalisa Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, unexpectedly became the center of attention at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Her striking resemblance to the famous Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci quickly made her an internet sensation.

The sudden attention attracted numerous onlookers and social media influencers, with her popularity skyrocketing after a content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Kumbh Mela. However, the fame soon took a darker turn. After being harassed by a group of men while trying to sell her garlands, Monalisa was forced to leave the event.

In a video, Monalisa explained that a group of men entered her tent, claiming they were sent by her father to take pictures with her. She refused, telling them to go to her father if they had been sent by him. As the situation escalated, one of her family members had to intervene, pulling Monalisa to safety as a crowd gathered around her asking for selfies. She was covered with a dupatta as she sat down, visibly distressed.

“I have to go back to Indore for my family and safety. If possible, I will return for the next Maha Kumbh,” Monalisa said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Monalisa was sent back home by her father, who stated that the Kumbh Mela had become an unsafe place for her to continue her work and maintain her well-being. Her newfound fame had disrupted her business, as people now approached her for selfies rather than buying her garlands.

