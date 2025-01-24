Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj is set to witness an extraordinary spectacle as a three-day drone show kicks off today at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Prayagraj is set to witness an extraordinary spectacle as a three-day drone show kicks off today at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Devotees will be treated to a mesmerizing blend of ancient Sanatan heritage and cutting-edge technology, showcasing the spiritual and cultural essence of Indian traditions in a unique way.

Get ready to be mesmerized by a stunning drone show at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj! Starting today, this 3-day spectacle will use cutting-edge technology to bring alive India's ancient spiritual traditions.#MahaKumbh2025 #DroneShow #Prayagraj #SpiritualHeritage #India pic.twitter.com/fmI3d2qzLb — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) January 24, 2025

The highlight of this grand show will be a visual retelling of the spiritual saga of the Maha Kumbh. Using 2,500 state-of-the-art ‘Made in India’ drones, the event will narrate the story of Samudra Manthan, the mythical churning of the ocean that led to the discovery of Amrit Kalash (the pot of nectar). The celestial struggle between gods and demons for the nectar of immortality will be recreated in dazzling formations in the night sky.

This stunning drone view of Mahakumbh 2025 beautifully captures the essence of faith, divinity, and grandeur. A big shoutout to Aishwary Tandon (IG:@aalsigogo) for his exceptional work behind the lens. Truly awe-inspiring! #Mahakumbh2025#Mahakumbh @MahaaKumbh… pic.twitter.com/3dxXusEjs4 — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) January 24, 2025

Each evening will present a distinct theme, with drones painting breathtaking visuals above the sacred Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The origin and significance of the Kumbh Kalash will also be depicted in a captivating and artistic manner.

This large-scale drone show is a historic first for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, marking a fusion of tradition and innovation. The event promises to leave devotees spellbound while emphasizing India’s cultural legacy through modern storytelling techniques.

