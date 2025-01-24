Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj is set to witness an extraordinary spectacle as a three-day drone show kicks off today at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj is set to witness an extraordinary spectacle as a three-day drone show kicks off today at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Devotees will be treated to a mesmerizing blend of ancient Sanatan heritage and cutting-edge technology, showcasing the spiritual and cultural essence of Indian traditions in a unique way.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The highlight of this grand show will be a visual retelling of the spiritual saga of the Maha Kumbh. Using 2,500 state-of-the-art ‘Made in India’ drones, the event will narrate the story of Samudra Manthan, the mythical churning of the ocean that led to the discovery of Amrit Kalash (the pot of nectar). The celestial struggle between gods and demons for the nectar of immortality will be recreated in dazzling formations in the night sky.

Each evening will present a distinct theme, with drones painting breathtaking visuals above the sacred Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The origin and significance of the Kumbh Kalash will also be depicted in a captivating and artistic manner.

This large-scale drone show is a historic first for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, marking a fusion of tradition and innovation. The event promises to leave devotees spellbound while emphasizing India’s cultural legacy through modern storytelling techniques.

Also Read: After Free Electricity, Free Bus Comes Free Golgappe For Women In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal In Public Address

Filed under

Drone Show At Maha Kumbh Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay...

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit

How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit

Entertainment

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox