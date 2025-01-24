Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
After Free Electricity, Free Bus Comes Free Golgappe For Women In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal In Public Address

AAP supremo and former CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the people of Delhi, highlighting the achievements of his government and urging voters to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections. With a message of progress, empowerment, and promises for a brighter future, Kejriwal drew attention to the ongoing developments in Delhi, as well as the stark contrast between Delhi’s improvements and the struggles faced by other states.

Here are some key points from Kejriwal’s speech:

  1. 24-Hour Power Supply in Delhi
    Kejriwal began by emphasizing Delhi’s impressive achievement of 24-hour electricity, a feat that, according to him, the BJP has failed to replicate in 20 of its governing states. He pointed out, “In Delhi, there is a 24-hour power supply. The work you achieved in 10 years, BJP couldn’t do in 20 states. Nowhere in the country do you find 24-hour electricity.”
    He then compared the situation in Noida, where power cuts of up to 4 hours are common. Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to think carefully on election day, stressing the consequences of choosing the wrong political party. “So think about it, friends. On election day, if you press the wrong button, the electricity in your house will go out. If you press the lotus button (BJP’s symbol), by the time you reach home, you’ll find the fan turned off and the lights out. If you want 24-hour electricity, press the broom button (AAP’s symbol). Don’t press the wrong button.”
  2. Affordable and Free Electricity in Delhi
    Kejriwal also drew attention to the stark differences in electricity costs between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “How many of you get electricity free at home? Everyone, right? In UP, if you use 200 units of electricity, you get a bill of ₹2000. In Delhi, the bill is zero for the same usage,” he explained.
    He warned voters about the potential consequences of pressing the wrong button, stating, “So be careful, if you press the wrong button, you’ll end up with a ₹2000 bill.”
  3. Quality Education in Delhi’s Government Schools
    A strong supporter of government schools, Kejriwal highlighted the significant improvements in Delhi’s public education system, which is free for all students. He praised the quality of education and the government’s commitment to providing excellent opportunities for students. “Government schools in Delhi are good, right? And they’re free too, right?” Kejriwal asked, pointing out the contrast with the situation in Uttar Pradesh.
    He criticized the poor condition of government schools in UP, saying, “In UP, government schools are in terrible condition. They couldn’t fix their schools. If needed, we’ll send help because we also want UP’s government schools to improve.”
    Reassuring his audience, Kejriwal added, “If BJP asks, we’ll send our Education Minister to BJP-ruled states so that they can fix their government schools too.”
  4. Empowering Women with Financial Support
    Kejriwal also addressed his recent announcement to provide financial support to women in Delhi. “Now, I have announced that after the elections, I will give Rs 2,100 to every woman every month.” Responding to BJP’s criticism of his initiative, he shared a conversation he had with a woman about how she would use the money.
    “I asked one woman what she would do with the Rs 2,100, and she said, ‘First, I will bring 2 suits worth 100 each, and then I will go to Chandni Chowk and have golgappas for 100 rupees,'” he shared, explaining how this simple pleasure should not be viewed as a problem.
    “Why shouldn’t she do that? Good clothes, and sometimes, everyone feels like having golgappas. If once a month, she has golgappas, will that spoil BJP’s plans?” Kejriwal questioned, adding that the woman would travel by bus, which is free for women in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s speech was a call for the people of Delhi to recognize the achievements of AAP and make an informed choice in the upcoming elections. His message was clear: by supporting AAP, Delhi can continue to progress, ensuring access to 24-hour electricity, better education, and financial empowerment for women.

