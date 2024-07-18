12 Maoists, Including 5 Women, Neutralized in Gadchiroli Naxal attack

An encounter between security forces and Naxals in Wandoli village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border has resulted in the death of 12 Naxal cadres, including 5 women. Laxman Atram, identified as one of the deceased Naxals, was a Divisional Committee member in charge of the Tipagad Dalam. Identification of the remaining Naxals and area searches are ongoing.

Gadchiroli’s Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, stated that the deceased Maoists had been involved in various crimes, including encounters, arson, and murder. He emphasized that all armed formations and cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have now been neutralized by the police, declaring the area Naxal-free.

(Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Repair Workshop in Srinagar)

Neelotpal affirmed, “All armed formations and cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralized by the police. Uttar Gadchiroli is now Naxal-free.”

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a cash reward of Rs. 51 lakhs for the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli Police for their successful operation.

Earlier, seven C-60 parties led by Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were deployed near the Chattisgarh border in Wandoli village. On July 17, an encounter ensued between the Maharashtra Police C-60 team and Maoist insurgents in the forest area between Chhindbhatti and PV-82 on the Kanker border.

A heavy exchange of fire began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently for six hours. The resulting firefight resulted in the deaths of 12 Naxal cadres. One police sub-inspector (PSI) and one jawan sustained injuries but are now out of danger, having been evacuated and shifted to Nagpur for treatment.

During the area search, security forces recovered seven firearms, including three AK-47s, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one SLR. Security forces have intensified search operations in the region and continue to closely monitor the situation.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Also Read: BJP Demonstrates in Kerala Over Sanitation Worker’s Tragic Death In Amayizhanjan Canal)