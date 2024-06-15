125th Birth Anniversary Brigadier Rajinder Singh: The Saviour of Kashmir

Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, MVC, known as the “Saviour of Kashmir,” is remembered today on his birth anniversary. Born on June 14, 1899, in Bagoona village near Jammu, Rajinder Singh dedicated his life to the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces. He briefly held the position of Chief of Staff and perished in combat during the First Kashmir War. Rajinder Singh and his approximately 200-man contingent successfully held off a much larger Pakistani tribal force near Uri, delaying their advance for several days. It was during this critical period that the Maharaja of Kashmir acceded to India, and Indian forces were airlifted to defend Kashmir.

Commissioned on 14 June 1921 into the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces, Rajinder Singh rose to the rank of Brigadier by May 1942 and assumed the role of Chief of Staff on 25 September 1947.

In October 1947, Pakistani tribal forces, supported by retired Pakistan Army officers and World War II veterans, launched an invasion into western Jammu and the Jhelum valley with designs on Srinagar. Known as Operation Gulmarg, this incursion was met with staunch resistance from the undermanned Jammu and Kashmir State Forces under Brigadier Rajinder Singh’s command. Despite being vastly outnumbered, Rajinder Singh and his troops employed strategic delaying tactics between Uri and Baramulla, significantly impeding the invaders’ progress.

Rajinder Singh’s forces also successfully destroyed a crucial bridge at Uri, severely disrupting the Pakistani force’s timetable. This delay proved pivotal, allowing Maharaja Hari Singh to negotiate Kashmir’s accession to India and facilitating the arrival of Indian troops to safeguard the region.

Tragically, Brigadier Rajinder Singh was ambushed and killed on the night of 26/27 October 1947, just hours before Indian forces landed at Srinagar airport. His decisive action in destroying the Uri bridge earned him the moniker “Saviour of Kashmir” and India’s first gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra, bestowed posthumously.

Rajinder Singh’s brave leadership and sacrifice played a crucial role in preserving Kashmir as part of India following its accession on 26 October 1947. He is the First Gallantry Award winner of Independent India, Mahaveer Chakra posthumous. Today, Kashmir remains an integral part of India solely due to his sacrifice in defending it following its accession on 26th October 1947.

His decision to destroy the Uri Bridge was pivotal, disrupting the invaders’ plans and altering history’s course. This act of bravery and sacrifice ensured Kashmir’s integration into India.

Today, we honor Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal’s courage and commitment. His legacy inspires us to uphold the values of bravery and selflessness, ensuring that his memory continues to inspire generations. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Pakhi, Great Grand Daughter of Brig. Rajender Singh and Usha Parmer (Daughter of Brig. Rajender Singh).

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” – John 15:13

On this day, we salute Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, MVC, the courageous defender and true patriot whose actions preserved Kashmir’s freedom and united it with India.

