Italian PM Meloni Extends Warm Welcome to PM Narendra Modi at G7 Summit: Watch Video

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Apulia for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, where India is participating as an Outreach nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy for the 50th G7 Summit, marking his first international visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term. The summit, held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Apulia, has included pivotal bilateral meetings with several global leaders, alongside India’s participation as an Outreach country.

Diplomatic Engagements and Strategic Partnerships

PM Modi’s visit to Italy for the G7 Summit marks his first international engagement since beginning his third consecutive term. He has engaged in significant bilateral meetings with global leaders including President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Reflecting on the importance of these engagements, PM Modi emphasized the momentum gained from previous visits, particularly Prime Minister Meloni’s trips to India, which have significantly enriched bilateral relations. He reiterated India’s commitment to consolidating the strategic partnership with Italy and enhancing cooperation in regions like the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean.

PM Modi’s participation at the G7 Summit includes addressing the Outreach session, highlighting India’s active role on the global stage. The summit, held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort, underscores Italy’s leadership and commitment to fostering dialogue with nations beyond the G7 membership.

PM Modi’s presence at the G7 Summit underscores India’s proactive approach in global affairs, focusing on strengthening partnerships and addressing key global challenges. His engagements reflect India’s strategic priorities and commitment to enhancing international cooperation for mutual prosperity and peace.