20 Year Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Kota district as another NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide, police reported on Thursday. The student, Ashutosh Chaurasia, aged 20, hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been residing in Kota while preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). His body was discovered on Wednesday night, hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the Dadabari police station area.

Chaurasia’s family has been notified, and the body has been placed in a mortuary, awaiting further procedures. The police stated that the post-mortem would be conducted once the family arrives.

The incident came to light when Chaurasia’s family, after failing to reach him, contacted the owner of the Paying Guest (PG) facility where he was staying. The PG owner knocked on his room door but received no response, prompting him to alert the authorities. Police arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m., broke open the door, and found the student deceased. An investigation is underway to determine the reasons behind this tragic decision.

Kota, widely recognized as India’s coaching hub for competitive exams, has seen an alarming rise in student suicides. As of September this year, more than 15 students have taken their lives, adding to the distressing toll of 29 such deaths recorded in the city last year. These incidents highlight the mounting pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive exams like NEET and JEE in the city.

In a separate incident just weeks earlier, a 21-year-old student named Parshuram from Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived in Kota to prepare for NEET, also died by suicide. He had only been in the city for a week before taking the extreme step.

The recurring student suicides in Kota raise serious concerns about the immense academic pressure faced by aspirants, pushing authorities and educational institutions to re-examine the support systems available to students.

