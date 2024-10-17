Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

20 Year Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota

Chaurasia’s family has been notified, and the body has been placed in a mortuary, awaiting further procedures. The police stated that the post-mortem would be conducted once the family arrives.

20 Year Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Kota district as another NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide, police reported on Thursday. The student, Ashutosh Chaurasia, aged 20, hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been residing in Kota while preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). His body was discovered on Wednesday night, hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the Dadabari police station area.

Chaurasia’s family has been notified, and the body has been placed in a mortuary, awaiting further procedures. The police stated that the post-mortem would be conducted once the family arrives.

The incident came to light when Chaurasia’s family, after failing to reach him, contacted the owner of the Paying Guest (PG) facility where he was staying. The PG owner knocked on his room door but received no response, prompting him to alert the authorities. Police arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m., broke open the door, and found the student deceased. An investigation is underway to determine the reasons behind this tragic decision.

Kota, widely recognized as India’s coaching hub for competitive exams, has seen an alarming rise in student suicides. As of September this year, more than 15 students have taken their lives, adding to the distressing toll of 29 such deaths recorded in the city last year. These incidents highlight the mounting pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive exams like NEET and JEE in the city.

In a separate incident just weeks earlier, a 21-year-old student named Parshuram from Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived in Kota to prepare for NEET, also died by suicide. He had only been in the city for a week before taking the extreme step.

The recurring student suicides in Kota raise serious concerns about the immense academic pressure faced by aspirants, pushing authorities and educational institutions to re-examine the support systems available to students.

Also Read: Not Just ‘Banning Crackers In Diwali’, What Is Government’s Delhi Air Pollution Plan? Check Here

Filed under

20 year old died Kota suicide' NEET Aspirant
Advertisement

Also Read

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox