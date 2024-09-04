2017 Grenfell Tower Fire: UK Inquiry Holds Authorities, Firms & Industry Responsible For The Tragedy

Following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, UK's public inquiry has made damning revelations regarding this tragic event.

As per the inquiry, the Grenfell Tower fire was a result of failures by the government, the construction industry, and, most notably, the firms responsible for installing flammable cladding on the building’s exterior.

This 1,700-page report holds companies primarily responsible for the tragedy, as they were involved in the tower’s maintenance and refurbishment.

Additionally, it also held authorities accountable, as they falsely marketed the combustible cladding materials as safe.

The report scathingly criticized the government, Kensington, Chelsea local authority, regulatory bodies, individual officials, and an inadequately prepared fire brigade for their prolonged inaction on fire safety in high-rise buildings.

“The Grenfell Tower fire was the result of decades of failures by central government and other responsible parties in the construction industry.” said report.

Earlier, a 2019 report led by retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, revealed that the fire began due to an electrical fault in a refrigerator on the fourth floor. The flames spread rapidly because the building, refurbished in 2016, was covered with flammable aluminum composite cladding that fueled the blaze.

Moreover, the report also identified numerous failings, including unlearned lessons from previous high-rise fires and inadequate testing systems.

The main blame was directed at those who managed the tower’s refurbishment, including architect Studio E, principal contractor Rydon, and cladding sub-contractor Harley. Fire safety inspectors Exova were also criticized for leaving the building in a hazardous state after the refurbishment