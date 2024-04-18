2024 General Elections Phase 1: How Can A Voter Seach For Respective Polling Booth?

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to begin on April 19 lands in the first phase covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The voting will start at 7am and end at 6pm. In addition to the general elections, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also take place on April 19.

States and UTs including Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh will be voting on April 19.