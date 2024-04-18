2024 General Elections Phase 1: How Can A Voter Seach For Respective Polling Booth?

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to begin on April 19 lands in the first phase covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The voting will start at 7am and end at 6pm. In addition to the general elections, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also take place on April 19.

States and UTs including Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh will be voting on April 19.

How Can A Voter Find One’s Respective Booth? 

Chief Election Commissioner  Rajiv Kumar reported a total of 96.88 crore voters for the upcoming elections, comprising 49.7% males and 47.1% females. Additionally, there are 1.89 crore first-time voters, among whom 85 lakh are women. Furthermore, 13.4 lakh advanced applicants will attain voting age by April.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and select “Know your Polling Station and Officer”.

2. Input your Voter ID or EPIC number.

3. Complete the Captcha verification and submit.

4. View details including the name and contact information of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and District Election Officer.

5. The portal also provides information on the booth, assembly constituency, and parliamentary constituency.

 

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will occur on June 4.

 

 

 

 