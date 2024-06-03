27-Year-Old Daughter Of Senior Bureaucrat Couple In Mumbai Succumbs To Suicide, Say Police

Lipi Rastogi, the 27-year-old daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Radhika and Vikas Rastogi, tragically passed away after jumping off a high-rise building in Mumbai early Monday morning, according to police reports. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Lipi succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Lipi, a law student from Haryana’s Sonepat, reportedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building near the state secretariat at around 4 am. Authorities discovered a note in her room, suggesting that she had been feeling anxious about her upcoming exams.

Lipi’s parents, Vikas Rastogi, Principal Secretary in Maharashtra’s Education Department, and Radhika Rastogi, Principal Secretary in the state’s Home Department, are prominent figures in the Maharashtra bureaucracy. The news of their daughter’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the administrative community.

The incident draws a parallel to a similar tragedy in 2017, when Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar lost their 18-year-old son under comparable circumstances. He too jumped from a Mumbai high-rise.

The devastating loss of Lipi highlights the immense pressure faced by students and the need for greater mental health support and awareness. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to understand the circumstances leading to Lipi’s tragic decision.

Comments and condolences have been pouring in for the Rastogi family, with many expressing their grief and solidarity during this difficult time. The incident has reignited discussions about mental health issues among young people and the crucial need for supportive measures to help those dealing with academic and personal stress.

The Rastogi family’s loss is a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for a compassionate approach towards those in distress.

