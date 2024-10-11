28-Year-Old PhD Student Dies By Suicide At IIT Kanpur, Fourth Case In One Year

A 28-year-old PhD student at IIT Kanpur was found dead in her hostel room, marking the fourth suicide at the institute in the past year.

A tragic incident has unfolded at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), where a 28-year-old PhD student specializing in Earth Sciences was found dead in her hostel room. This marks the fourth suicide case reported at IIT-K within a year, raising concerns about the mental well-being of students at one of India’s most prestigious institutions.

The PhD student, identified as Pragati Kharya, was discovered in her hostel room, D-116, located in Hall Number 4 on Thursday afternoon. Fellow students became concerned when they noticed her absence and alerted the authorities. The room was found locked from the inside, prompting police officers to break down the door, where they found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey stated, “After forcing the door open, they discovered the woman’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.” A forensic team was called to investigate the scene and collect evidence to better understand the circumstances of her death.

Suicide Note Found

Authorities recovered a suicide note in the room, in which Pragati reportedly held herself responsible for her death. The police also seized her mobile phone, which they hope will provide further insight into her final moments. The reasons behind her tragic decision remain under investigation.

In response to the heartbreaking news, IIT Kanpur issued a statement expressing its deep sorrow over the loss of a promising young researcher. “A police forensic team has visited the campus to investigate the circumstances of the death. The Institute is awaiting the results of the police investigation to determine the cause. With Pragati Kharya’s passing, the institute has lost a promising young researcher,” the statement read.

The institution also extended its condolences to Pragati’s family and friends, stating, “The institute extends its deepest condolences and prays for strength and comfort to her family and friends in this time of great loss.”

Rising Concern Over Suicides At IIT-K

This incident adds to a worrying trend at IIT Kanpur. Earlier this year, two PhD students, Priyanka Jaiswal and Vikas Kumar Meena, died by suicide in their hostel rooms within a span of just one week in January. Last December, another postdoctoral researcher, Pallavi Chilka, was found dead under similar circumstances.

