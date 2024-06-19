5 Dead 20 Hospitalized In Tamil Nadu, Police Suspect Consumption Of Illegal Alcohol

A tragic incident occured in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu where about 5 people lost their lives and over 20 people are hospitalized after suspected consumption of Illicit ‘Arrack’, the officials said on Wednesday.

K. Kannukutti (49) was arrested, and about 200 liters of illegal liquor seized from him were found to contain deadly methanol, the government said. However, amid the targedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe where the government has transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended.

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, citing local news reports, informed reporters that around 40 people have been hospitalized after consuming illicit arrack.

“Deaths from illicit arrack consumption have continued since the DMK regime took over. I have raised this issue and called for action in the state Assembly,” Palaniswami said, urging the state government to take stringent measures on this matter.

It was reported that ovder 20 people who experienced vomiting and stomach ache were admitted to Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital on June 19. However, the police investigation suggests that they might have consumes ‘packet arrack’. Among them, G. Praveen Kumar (26), D. Suresh (40), K. Sekar (59), and two others have died. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem.

Special teams of government doctors from Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Salem, along with necessary medicine, have been dispatched to Kallakurichi hospital to assist and supervise treatment. A senior Health Department official has also been appointed.

Additionally, 18 people have been referred to Puducherry JIPMER Hospital for specialized treatment, and six others to Salem government hospital. Twelve ambulances are stationed at the Kallakurichi government hospital.

CM Stalin has sent senior Ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to provide assistance to the affected families.

MS Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed as the new collector and police superintendent for Kallakurichi district.

PMK founder leader S. Ramadoss demanded that Stalin take responsibility for the deaths. He claimed that the police and government are failing to control the sale of illicit arrack and urged the government to provide ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victims’ families.

BJP state president K. Annamalai expressed on X, “It is heart-wrenching to see parents cry over the loss of their child and wives losing their husbands due to illicit liquor consumption…”

It is heart-wrenching to see the Parents cry out of the pain of losing their child & wife losing her husband due to the consumption of illicit liquor. DMK has not learnt their lesson after the 22 hooch deaths last year & their misgovernance has led to 5 more deaths today. There… pic.twitter.com/nPthMcKMEs — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 19, 2024

