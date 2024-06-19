UGC-NET 2024 Exams Cancelled: Ministry Of Education Announces Cancellation of UGC-NET Exams Following The Prima Facie

In the latest development the NTA (National Testing Agency) has on Wednesday announced the cancellation of UGC- NET following prima facie indications that the integrity of exams compromised.

In order to monitor the highest level of transparancy and sancity of the exam procedure, the Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination will be cancelled.

National Testing Agency announces cancellation of UGC-NET following prima facie indications that integrity of exam compromised — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2024

“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter,” the ministry added.

Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled on the basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry… — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 19, 2024

