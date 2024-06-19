UGC-NET 2024 Exams Cancelled: Ministry Of Education Announces Cancellation of UGC-NET Exams Following The Prima Facie

NTA has announced the cancellation of UGC- NET exams.

In the latest development the NTA (National Testing Agency) has on Wednesday announced the cancellation of UGC- NET following prima facie indications that the integrity of exams compromised.

In order to monitor the highest level of transparancy and sancity of the exam procedure, the Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination will be cancelled.

“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter,” the ministry added.

 