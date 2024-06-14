Aadhaar Card Update: Today Is The Last Day To Update It For Free

Today is the last day to update the Aadhaar card online for free as the UIDAI has permitted Indians to update their Aadhaar card for free till June 14, 2024. The officials have suggested the citizens to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents without any fee.

Why To Update Aadhaar Card?

Updating the Aadhaar card is a significant step to be eligible for various governmnet services and financial systems. The Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique number allotted that serves a tool for identity verification across various platforms.

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, it has cumpulsory to update the POI and POA documents in the span of 10 years which includes children’s biometric details, that needs to be updated on their blue Aadhaar card at the age of 5- 15.

How To Update Your Aadhaar Card?

Go to uidai.gov.in and select your preferred language.

Click on the “My Aadhaar” tab and choose “Update Your Aadhaar” from the dropdown menu.

On the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” page, click “Document Update.”

Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click “Login.”

Choose the demographic details you want to update (such as name, address, date of birth) and fill in the new information accurately.

Click “Submit” and upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your update request.

Submit your update request. You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your request.

Show Full Article