AAP’s Manish Sisodia Confident Of Victory In Haryana, Focuses On Defeating BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed confidence in the party's success in the upcoming Haryana elections, stating that their primary goal is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have been consistently conducting ‘padyatras’ in all constituencies of Delhi, and I’m receiving immense support and affection. Arvind Kejriwal has worked tirelessly for nine years for the welfare of Delhi’s citizens. When the BJP couldn’t hinder Kejriwal’s popularity and the love he garnered, they put him behind bars. But soon, Kejriwal will be released and will complete all pending projects in the capital,” Sisodia said.

He also declared the AAP’s readiness to contest the Haryana elections, claiming that the party has reached every village and city in the state. “Our sole objective is to defeat the BJP,” he added.

Despite the lack of an alliance with Congress, Sisodia emphasized that AAP workers remain motivated. “Talks for an alliance with Congress didn’t materialize, but AAP workers are full of energy and working hard to defeat the BJP,” Sisodia noted.

Earlier, AAP leader Sushil Gupta announced the conclusion of alliance discussions with Congress, explaining the urgency in finalizing candidates as the nomination deadline is just three days away.

“We’ve already released the first list, and the second will be out soon. There’s little time left for the elections. We waited in good faith for the alliance, but since the AAP’s organization is strong in every assembly, we decided to go ahead. We believe the outcome will be positive for Haryana, and the BJP will be ousted,” Gupta said.

Gupta reaffirmed AAP’s role in the INDI Alliance at the national level, stating, “We are a committed partner of the INDI Alliance.”

The AAP has announced the names of 20 candidates, including for prominent seats such as Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh. The candidates include Indu Sharma (Bhiwani), Bijender Hooda (Rohtak), Kuldeep Chikara (Bahadurgarh), and Ravinder Faujdar (Ballabhgarh).

Voting for Haryana’s 90-member legislative assembly will be held on October 5, with nominations closing on September 12. The votes will be counted on October 8.

(With ANI Inputs)