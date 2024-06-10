Actor Noor Malabika Das Found Dead, Police Suspects Suicide

Noor Malabika Das, a 32-year-old actor from Assam, was discovered dead in her Mumbai residence on June 6. Authorities suspect suicide as the cause of death.

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who had acted in several Bollywood films, tragically took her own life on June 6, 2024, at the young age of 37 | She was found in her flat in Lokhandwala, Mumbai | This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader… pic.twitter.com/berYBpIMNP — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) June 10, 2024

Das, who transitioned from a career as an air hostess with Qatar Airways to pursue acting, notably appeared alongside Kajol in the Disney Plus Hotstar series ‘The Trial‘. The series was an adaptation of The Good Wife (2009 ‧ Drama ‧ 7 seasons).

However, her body was found in a state of decomposition after neighbours alerted authorities to a concerning odor emanating from her apartment in Lokhandwala.

The tragic incident has prompted calls from the All Indian Cine Workers Association for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Das’s death. They stress the importance of uncovering the root causes of such recurring tragedies within the Indian film industry.

