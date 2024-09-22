Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Justice On The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Former West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday demanded justice for the victim of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder, stating that all of West Bengal wants the culprits to be punished.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Justice On The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Former West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday demanded justice for the victim of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder, stating that all of West Bengal wants the culprits to be punished.

“We want justice. We are doing everything within our power. The people of Bengal want the culprits arrested and punished as soon as possible. The Chief Minister of Bengal could have done more, but she is not interested in pursuing this. On the other hand, the CBI is involved, but I don’t know when they will reach a conclusion,” Chowdhury told reporters.

Residents and doctors in West Bengal have been protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college on August 9.

The incident has led to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government, with the BJP calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody until September 23 in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2 as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the institution, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court.

On August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape and murder of the woman doctor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Adhir Ranjan Chodhury Kolkata rape and murder case

