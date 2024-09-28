Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Five persons were arrested at the Agartala Railway Station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh.

Five persons were arrested at the Agartala Railway Station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh. The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Details of the Arrests

The arrested individuals include two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Nasim Molla (19) and Shathi Molla (33), one Rohingya named Addus Salam (53), and two Indian touts, Shabir Aarab (48) and Abdul Sakur Fakir Mahamad Khavra (40). This information was provided by Tapan Das, the Officer in Charge at the Agartala Rail Station.

Legal Proceedings

Das confirmed on Friday that a case has been registered at the GRP Police Station, and the arrested individuals are to be presented before the court.

Previous Arrests

Earlier, on August 21, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two men and one woman, at Agartala Railway Station. These individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to travel further by train to another state, according to the police.

The arrested individuals from that incident were identified as Helal Hossain (25) from Lalmonirhat, Beauty Khatun (22) from Lalmonirhat (who was accompanied by her 15-month-old child, Byjit), and Repan Barua (32) from Chattogram.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

