Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Five persons were arrested at the Agartala Railway Station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh.

Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Five persons were arrested at the Agartala Railway Station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh. The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Details of the Arrests

The arrested individuals include two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Nasim Molla (19) and Shathi Molla (33), one Rohingya named Addus Salam (53), and two Indian touts, Shabir Aarab (48) and Abdul Sakur Fakir Mahamad Khavra (40). This information was provided by Tapan Das, the Officer in Charge at the Agartala Rail Station.

MUST READ: China Irked By India Naming Mountain After Dalai Lama: NewsX Exclusive

Legal Proceedings

Das confirmed on Friday that a case has been registered at the GRP Police Station, and the arrested individuals are to be presented before the court.

Previous Arrests

Earlier, on August 21, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two men and one woman, at Agartala Railway Station. These individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to travel further by train to another state, according to the police.

The arrested individuals from that incident were identified as Helal Hossain (25) from Lalmonirhat, Beauty Khatun (22) from Lalmonirhat (who was accompanied by her 15-month-old child, Byjit), and Repan Barua (32) from Chattogram.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: The Road Stop With Randeep Surjewala

Filed under

Agartala Railway Station Human trafficking India Illegal entry Bangladesh Rohingya arrests India Tripura Police arrests

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox