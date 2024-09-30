Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Agniveer Scheme Is Introduced To Benefit Adani’: Rahul Gandhi On Agniveer Scheme

Rahul Gandhi, addressing his rally in Ambala, Haryana, took a jibe at the BJP's Agniveer scheme. He claimed that the scheme has been introduced to benefit Adani. 

‘Agniveer Scheme Is Introduced To Benefit Adani’: Rahul Gandhi On Agniveer Scheme

Rahul Gandhi, addressing his rally in Ambala, Haryana, took a jibe at the BJP’s Agniveer scheme. He claimed that the scheme has been introduced to benefit Adani.

In his statement, he said, “Agniveer was also introduced to help Adani ji. They gave it a nice-sounding name, ‘Agniveer,’ but it holds no real meaning. The truth behind Agniveer is that Narendra Modi ji wanted to take away the pensions from the soldiers of India.

He knew that Agniveer wouldn’t receive a pension, so he gave it this name and said, ‘You all become Agniveers while I take away your pension, your future, and even the honor of being called a martyr.’ And this is exactly what is happening daily in Haryana.

Recently, we met with a family, and they shared that a new trend is going on. The family’s identity cards are being collected, all names are listed together, and income is arbitrarily changed. Any income can be written down, and then, your name is removed from government schemes and job opportunities.”

Rahul Gandhi questions Haryana Government on the job vacancy

Question BJP and the Haryana government he said “There are two lakh job vacancies in the state of Haryana. Why hasn’t the Haryana BJP government filled these vacancies?? — Instead of providing answers to the youth for not creating employment, Modi and Amit Shah come here and speak on irrelevant issues.!!”

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates

Filed under

adani Agniveer Scheme Rahul Gandhi On Agniveer

Also Read

Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox