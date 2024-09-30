‘Agniveer Scheme Is Introduced To Benefit Adani’: Rahul Gandhi On Agniveer Scheme

Rahul Gandhi, addressing his rally in Ambala, Haryana, took a jibe at the BJP's Agniveer scheme. He claimed that the scheme has been introduced to benefit Adani.

In his statement, he said, “Agniveer was also introduced to help Adani ji. They gave it a nice-sounding name, ‘Agniveer,’ but it holds no real meaning. The truth behind Agniveer is that Narendra Modi ji wanted to take away the pensions from the soldiers of India.

He knew that Agniveer wouldn’t receive a pension, so he gave it this name and said, ‘You all become Agniveers while I take away your pension, your future, and even the honor of being called a martyr.’ And this is exactly what is happening daily in Haryana.

Recently, we met with a family, and they shared that a new trend is going on. The family’s identity cards are being collected, all names are listed together, and income is arbitrarily changed. Any income can be written down, and then, your name is removed from government schemes and job opportunities.”

Rahul Gandhi questions Haryana Government on the job vacancy

Question BJP and the Haryana government he said “There are two lakh job vacancies in the state of Haryana. Why hasn’t the Haryana BJP government filled these vacancies?? — Instead of providing answers to the youth for not creating employment, Modi and Amit Shah come here and speak on irrelevant issues.!!”

