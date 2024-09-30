Mithun Chakraborty Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed joy over veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising him as a cultural icon in Indian cinema.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “I am delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, beloved by audiences across generations for his diverse and captivating performances. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him.”

Mithun Chakraborty, known for his roles in classic films such as “Mrigayaa”, “Surakshaa”, “Disco Dancer”, and “Dance Dance”, was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema awarded by the government.