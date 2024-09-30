Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mithun Chakraborty Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed joy over veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising him as a cultural icon in Indian cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed joy over veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising him as a cultural icon in Indian cinema.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “I am delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, beloved by audiences across generations for his diverse and captivating performances. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him.”

Mithun Chakraborty, known for his roles in classic films such as “Mrigayaa”, “Surakshaa”, “Disco Dancer”, and “Dance Dance”, was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema awarded by the government.

Filed under

dadasaheb phalke award Mithun Chakraborty PM Modi congratulates

Also Read

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox