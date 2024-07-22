All-Party Meeting Demands Special Category for These Three States!

In a significant all-party meeting held on Sunday, political leaders from three states sought special category status for their regions, a designation that provides enhanced financial support and tax benefits from the Centre. The meeting, held in New Delhi ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, saw representatives from various parties pushing for their states to receive this status.

Demands from Key Parties

: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reiterated its demand for special category status for Odisha, a request it has been making for over two decades. BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra highlighted the party’s frustration with the lack of progress on this front and urged for the issue to be addressed in Parliament. Andhra Pradesh: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) called for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy criticized the current distribution of funds and revenue sharing, arguing that states maintaining population checks are unfairly penalized. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, another BJP ally, refrained from reasserting its previous demand for the status during the meeting.

Political Reactions and Developments

: The Congress party criticized the TDP for its silence on the special category status issue, despite being a key ally of the BJP. Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh pointed out the discrepancy between the demands of other parties and the TDP’s lack of engagement on this matter. BJD’s Broader Concerns: Besides advocating for special category status, the BJD raised other issues, including the delay in building a coastal highway, infrastructure deficits, and the alleged assault of a Raj Bhavan employee by the governor’s son. These issues underscore the broader discontent regarding regional development and governance.

Other Issues Raised

The meeting also addressed various other concerns, including MPs’ access to central hall facilities and the need for timely responses from ministers on parliamentary issues. TDP lawmaker LS Krishna Devarayalu brought up the need for such facilities, which was subsequently supported by other parties, including Congress.

As Parliament prepares for its session, these discussions highlight the ongoing debates and regional demands that will shape legislative priorities and political strategies.

