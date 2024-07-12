Allahabad High Court Demands Response on Contested Recruitment Results of Statistical and Research Officers

The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) and the state government, demanding a response within three weeks regarding the challenged results of the recruitment for 904 Assistant Statistical Officers and Assistant Research Officers.



The court passed this order on the backdrop of a meritorious petition by Kaushal Kishore Gautam and seven others who have all raised issues to do with the eligibility and the selection process. The petitioners aver as a fact that on the recruitment ad placed on the 19th of September 2019, the requirement was an O-level certificate. Nevertheless, they say that names of those who fail to meet this qualification are on the final selection list.



Justice J.J. Munir, presiding over the case, has also issued notices to respondents numbered 4 to 8, directing them to address the petitioners’ concerns. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for July 26, 2024.



Through advocate M.A. Siddiqui, representing the petitioners argued that inclusion of ineligible candidates in the selection list was a violation the eligibility criteria prescribed for filling up these posts. He said the full bench decision in Deepak Singh case supports his plea.



The High Court directive appears to ensure transparency and fair play in the recruitment proceedings. The state government and the UPSSSC will have to clarify their stand on this in response with regard to the allegations being leveled by petitioners.