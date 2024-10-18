Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
'Another Conspiracy Fails' – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed his approval of a Delhi court's decision to grant bail to party member Satyendar Jain, who had been imprisoned for over two years in connection with a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed his approval of a Delhi court’s decision to grant bail to party member Satyendar Jain, who had been imprisoned for over two years in connection with a money laundering case. Kejriwal took to social media, questioning the justification for Jain’s long detention.

Allegations of Political Motivation

In his statement, Kejriwal noted, “Satyendar Jain also got bail after spending more than two years in jail. What was his fault? Several raids were conducted at his place. Not even a single penny was recovered.” He emphasized that Jain’s contributions to public health, particularly through the establishment of mohalla clinics providing free treatment, were the real reasons behind his arrest. “His only fault was that he built mohalla clinics and made all treatment free for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

Judicial Observations on Delayed Trial

The court, in its ruling, acknowledged the lengthy delay in the trial process and Jain’s prolonged incarceration. The judge remarked that the trial is expected to take a considerable amount of time to commence and conclude, making Jain a suitable candidate for bail.

AAP’s Response to the Ruling

The AAP celebrated Jain’s release, asserting, “Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about a health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country.”

Background of the Case

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of laundering money through companies purportedly linked to him. These charges stemmed from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In his plea for bail, Jain highlighted the Supreme Court’s stance that individuals cannot be held indefinitely while awaiting trial.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

Filed under

Aam Aadmi Party arvind kejriwal delhi court satyendar jain
