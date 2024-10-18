North Korea Poised To Send 12,000 Troops To Aid Russia: Seoul

South Korea's intelligence agency has reported that North Korea is poised to send as many as 12,000 troops to aid Russia in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a move that has been labeled a "grave security threat" by Seoul.

Ukrainian Intelligence Confirms Troop Numbers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated earlier that intelligence suggests around 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join the fight. This claim has raised alarms within the South Korean government.

Security Meeting Called in Response

In light of these developments, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a security meeting on Friday, emphasizing that the international community must respond using “all available means.” Key officials from South Korea’s National Security Office, the Ministry of National Defence, and the National Intelligence Service participated in the discussions.

Growing Military Cooperation Between Moscow and Pyongyang

The relationship between Russia and North Korea has been strengthening recently. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday, referring to him as his “closest comrade.” This camaraderie coincides with reports that North Korea is supplying Russia with ammunition, highlighted by the recovery of a missile in Ukraine’s Poltava region.

New Military Pact and North Korean Presence in Russia

Putin has introduced a bill to ratify a military pact with Kim, committing both nations to mutual support in the event of “aggression” against either country. Sources indicate that some North Korean troops have already arrived and are stationed at military bases near Ussuriysk, north of Vladivostok.

Challenges Ahead for North Korean Troops

Military experts caution that integrating North Korean soldiers into Russian military operations could be challenging. The language barrier and the lack of recent combat experience within the North Korean army could hinder effective collaboration. Some analysts suggest that North Korean troops may be more suitable for guarding sections of the Russian-Ukrainian border, thereby allowing Russian units to engage in more critical combat areas.

Valeriy Ryabykh, editor of the Ukrainian publication Defence Express, noted, “I would rule out the possibility that these units will immediately appear on the front line.”

