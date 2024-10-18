Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Russia is currently conducting drills to assess the combat readiness of a missile unit equipped with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Russia is currently conducting drills to assess the combat readiness of a missile unit equipped with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system. These exercises are taking place in the region northwest of Moscow, specifically in the Tver area, according to reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Yars ICBMs: Versatile and Powerful

The Yars missile system, known for its versatility, can be deployed in both underground silos and on mobile launchers. With a remarkable range of up to 11,000 km (6,835 miles), Yars is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads. This provides Russia with a potent capability for strategic deterrence.

Russia’s Nuclear Drills as Deterrence

This latest round of tests is part of a series of nuclear exercises Russia has carried out throughout the year. Analysts view these drills as a strategic signal aimed at deterring Western involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The timing of this exercise coincides with NATO’s own nuclear drills and the unveiling of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ‘victory plan.’

Expanded Scenarios for Nuclear Use

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that the country has broadened the scope of scenarios that could trigger the use of nuclear weapons. This move effectively lowers the threshold for deploying such weapons, making it easier for Moscow to justify their use under certain circumstances.

Test of Mobility and Protection

During the current exercise, a Russian unit in the Tver region will practice relocating Yars missiles over distances of up to 100 km (62 miles). These movements will be conducted under camouflage, with measures in place to protect the missiles from air strikes and enemy sabotage teams.

This drill follows two similar rounds of Yars missile exercises conducted in July. The Russian military is also preparing for potential scenarios involving the launch of tactical nuclear missiles, which, though smaller in range and yield than the Yars, still play a crucial role in the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal: A Key Element of Strategy

Throughout the ongoing war, Putin has repeatedly emphasized Russia’s nuclear capabilities, underscoring that the country possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. Despite these demonstrations of nuclear preparedness, the Russian leader has insisted that nuclear weapons are not necessary for Russia to secure victory in Ukraine.

In the meantime, Ukraine has accused Moscow of engaging in “nuclear blackmail,” pointing to the continued show of force and threats related to Russia’s vast nuclear stockpile.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

